Four meets into the 2021 season, the Litchfield girls swimming and diving team has already reached more wins than it has in several years.
The Dragons won the first eight events on the way to a 58-41 win over Watertown-Mayer Thursday at Litchfield High School.
“Our Lady Dragons swam amazing as a team tonight, with most of our varsity swimmers swimming different events than usual,” first-year Litchfield head coach Tim Hroma said. “When I walked on deck for warmups tonight, there was an awesome team vibe.”
That vibe carried the Dragons to their second win of the season, as they improved to 2-1 in dual meets – more wins than the program has seen in a season in several years.
Litchfield dominated an overmatched Watertown-Mayer squad, not only winning the first eight events, but taking the top two spots in six. Litchfield swam exhibition in the final four events, or its point total and margin of victory could have been larger.
Sophomore Adeline Lundin played a role in three first-place finishes for the Dragons, swimming the backstroke leg on the winning 200-yard medley relay team that included Holly Lagergren, Ellie Brown and Margaret Boerema. She also took scored first-place points in diving and then won the 100 butterfly.
Lagergren took first in the 200 freestyle and Boerema won the individual medley, while Brown cruised to a win in the 50 freestyle.
Adallia Bruning pulled off difficult back-to-back wins in the 100 and 500 freestyle events. The sophomore co-captain took first in the 100 with a time of 1:01.1, the came right back in the next — and longest — event to win the 500 in 6:00.84.
“I was so proud of our leadership team and overall team spirit tonight,” Hroma said. “We are 2-1 in dual meets this season and are feeling good going into the next week.”
The Dragons were scheduled to play host to St. Peter Tuesday, then travel to Dassel-Cokato Thursday, Sept. 16.