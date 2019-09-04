Litchfield swept doubles action as it beat Annandale 6-1 Tuesday in a Wright County Conference match.
Leading the way for the Dragons was the No. 1 doubles team of Vaida Behnke and Neriah Lara, who topped Annandale's Faith Millner and Ann Roberts 7-6, 6-1.
Litchfield did not lose a set in doubles play, and second doubles duo Britney Prahl and Ryanna Steinhaus, and third doubles team Kelsey Ballard and Taylor Draeger also won in straight sets.
Litchfield 6, Annandale 1
Singles
1 - Avery Stilwell (L) defeated Jennah Groth 6-1, 6-1; 2 - Elise Bierbaum (L) def. Josie Burd 6-0, 6-1; 3 - Alyssa Ross (L) def. Olivia Honsey 3-6, 6-4, 7-5; 4 - Faith Simon (A) def. Kylie Michels 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1 - Vaida Behnke and Neriah Lara (L) def. Faith Millner and Ann Roberts 7-6, 6-1; 2 - Britney Prahl and Ryanna Steinhaus (L) def. Callie Broughton and Jillian Kulm 6-1, 6-0; 3 - Kelsey Ballard and Taylor Draeger (L) def. Rilee Norgren and Ella Yeager 6-1, 6-2.