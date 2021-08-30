A trio of record-setting skill players made Litchfield an offensive juggernaut last season.
But with quarterback Ben Alsleben and receivers Tyson Michels and Bennett Lecher — along with several other seniors — now graduated from a team that won the Section 2AAA championship, one might wonder about the Dragons’ gridiron fortunes this season.
To that, Litchfield head coach Jim Jackman says, essentially, “not so fast.”
“Definitely we had a lot of kids that graduated last year, without question,” Jackman said. “But along with that, there were a lot of juniors that played last year, some in different roles, but they have that varsity experience.
“As coaches, we’re pretty confident with some of the kids coming back and some of the holes that we have to fill,” he added. “There’s some questions out there … but like I told the coaches, what we start with in Game 1 might not be what we end with (in) Game 8.”
Steady improvement will be the Dragons’ focus this season, Jackman said.
“So, each day, we got to get a little bit better … there’s got to be progress there,” he said. “And, you know, winning will take care of itself.”
Much of last season’s highlight reel might justifiably have focused on seniors, especially that core of record breakers on offense — Alsleben broke team game, season and career records for passing yards and touchdown passes, while Michels broke the single-season record for receiving yards (796) and Lecher set the record for touchdown catches in a season (12).
But several juniors played regularly on defense and offense, and exhibited enough talent to give the coaching staff reason for optimism this season.
Quarterback will, of course, be a spot that many wonder about, but Jackman believes he has two strong senior candidates. Logan King (5-foot-10, 150-pounds and Beau Weseloh (6-1, 210) both saw a little time under center in games where the outcome had been decided last year.
The pair have waged a good competiiton for the starting quarterback role, Jackman said, and he expected the coaching staff to make a decision on the opening-day starter early this week.
“They’re both seniors that have been around the system,” Jackman said. “Are things going to be modified a little bit to their strengths? Yes, there are things that they’re going to do better, probably, than Ben, and there’s things that Ben did that no one’s gonna do.”
Whoever doesn’t start at quarterback will have a role as a receiver in the Dragons’ offense. In addition, they both were regulars on defense last year, King as a defensive back and Weseloh at linebacker.
The receiving core has other solid athletes who will now have an opportunity to play a bigger role, including seniors Tanner Kohls, (5-11, 165) and Ryan Schutz (6-0, 175). Seniors Jeremy Greer and Mason Woelfel also could see some time in the receiving corps, along with a large group of juniors and sophomores.
“Yes, we lost some really good receivers,” Jackman said. “But I look at you know, you got Tanner and Ryan coming back. You’ve got Bo and Logan … one's not playing quarterback, they're gonna play receiver.”
Meanwhile, running backs could include senior Tyler Jansky (5-10, 170) and Kole Bartlet (6-2, 185). Both hold down linebacker spots on defense.
Offensive and defensive lines have a strong contingent of returnees, as well, though one of those veterans will have a delayed start to the season.
Dom Dietel (6-4, 285, sr., OT/DT) is still recovering from a knee injury suffered in the first game of the basketball season last December. His return date currently is somewhere between the second and fifth games of the season. His return will make a huge difference for both the defensive and offensive lines.
Joining Dietel on the line are two other returning starters, Wyatt Larson (6-1, 215, sr., OT/LB) and Jack Kuechle (6-3, 210, sr., OL/DT). Senior Sean McGraw (6-0, 300) is the likely starter at center and defensive tackle.
In addition, there are several new faces and younger players, including senior Elijah Schacherer, and juniors Bradley Larson, Carter Pollock, Alex Kuhnau and Stephen Dunbar, as as a group of sophomores.
“We’re uncertain right now how things work out,” Jackman said. “But it’s nice at practice to have enough linemen to do three different groups. Whether you’re going to be with the first group, second group or third group, it doesn’t matter right now, just jump in.
“As far as personnel, we have enough in each position group to do some things that we need to do,” he added. “I look at our offensive linemen … you need to have some depth, especially if we have a couple kids that are playing both ways.”
That flexibility and depth will be important as the Dragons make their way through a schedule that is stacked with solid opposition.
Jackman said he expects traditional opponents like Glencoe-Silver Lake, Annandale, New London-Spicer and Dassel-Cokato to present a challenge as always.
“They want to win every game,” Jackman said of the Dragons. “I think a big thing from a coaching perspective though is we just, each day, you got to find a way to get better. How do you measure success? Each person getting a little better each day.”