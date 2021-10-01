Litchfield captured five Wright County Conference championships Thursday during the individual tournament on its home court.
The Dragons won three of four singles titles and two of three doubles titles, showing the dominance they have throughout the regular season. In the two spots Litchfield didn't win a championship, it was represented in the finals and earned the runner-up spot.
Litchfield finished with 12 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up New London-Spicer's eight.
Junior Kylie Michels (No. 2 singles), sophomore Karlee Prahl (No. 3) and seventh-grader Isla Dille (No. 4) all won conference championships.
Michels lost just three games in her two matches on the way to the second singles crown. Dille also rolled to two straight wins and the fourth singles title. She swept to a 6-0, 6-0 win in her opening match.
Taylor Draeger and Olivia Olson captured the No. 2 doubles championship with straight-sets wins in their two matches. Sophie Stilwell and Kaitlyn Palmer also won two matches in straight sets to the championship at No. 3 doubles.