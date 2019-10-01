Litchfield captured four championships and a runner-up finish during the Wright County Conference-West tournament Sept. 26 at Annandale.
Those performances helped the Dragons pile up 11 wins overall and cruise to another WCC-West title. Mound-Westonka finished with two wins as runner-up.
Litchfield’s Elise Bierbaum claimed the title at No. 2 singles by downing New London-Spicer’s Izzy Schmiesing 6-0, 6-3 in the finals. Bierbaum reached the title match by beating Josie Burd of Annandale 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles team Vaida Behnke and Neriah Lara captured a championship with straight-sets victories in both of their matches, including a 6-1, 6-3 win over a Mound-Westonka duo in the finals.
Britney Praul and Kylie Michels won the No. 2 doubles title with straight-sets victories, and the third singles duo of Kelsey Ballard and Taylor Draeger did the same.
Even those who didn’t win titles earned points for Lithcfield.
Avery Stilwell led the way at No. 1 singles, where she won her opening match against Ava Hanson of New London-Spicer 7-5, 6-3. Stilwell then pushed Mound-Westonka’s Alex Welty to three sets before losing in the final.
Alyssa Ross lost her opening match at third singles in three sets before rebounding to win her second match. Ryanna Steinhaus won her first match at No. 4 singles, but lost in three sets to Faith Simon of Annandale in the finals.
After winning the WCC-West title, Litchfield played Orono, the WCC-East champion, on Monday. Though it was close throughout, Orono came away with Wright County Conference bragging rights by downing the Dragons 4-3.
Orono claimed three straight-sets singles wins, then needed a come-from-behind three-set win at third doubles to ensure its win. Anna Murley and Jordan Pugh upended Litchfield’s Ballard-Draeger duo 1-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Orono 4, Litchfield 3
Singles
No. 1 - Avery Stilwell (L) def. Lilly Anderson 7-6, 6-3; No. 2 - Carli Olsen (O) def. Elise Bierbaum 6-2, 7-5; No. 3 - Bella Anderson (O) def. Alyssa Ross 6-2, 6-4; No. 4 - Elle Pfieffer (O) def. Ryanna Steinhaus 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 - Vaida Behnke and Neriah Lara (L) def. Belle Neset and Mackenzie Callan 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; No. 2 - Kylie Michels and Britney Prahl (L) def. Cordelia Sherwood and Sophia Holmes 7-6, 7-6; No. 3 - Anna Murley and Jordan Pugh (O) def. Kelsey Ballard and Taylor Draeger 1-6, 6-2, 7-5.