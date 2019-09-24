It’s often said that members of sports teams become a family.
But on the Litchfield girls swimming and diving team, many team members really are family.
The 2019 version of the Dragons includes four pairs of sisters and two sets of cousins.
“The bloodlines usually run in a sport,” coach Whitney Lind said, acknowledging the family connections in other sports. “I think it’s a great thing. If the older sibling (or) an older cousin is in it and they’re excited about it … a younger sibling will give it a try. They probably wouldn’t follow in your footsteps if you didn’t like it.”
The swimming sisters on this year’s team include Nora and Holly Lagergren, Grace and Emily Peterson, Emma and Ellie Brown, and Anissa and Therese Kulzer, while the cousin corps is Margaret Boerema and Adallia Bruning, and Lia and Brooke Caron.
Senior Nora Lagergren, a co-captain this season, said a friend convinced her to give swimming a try when she was in fourth grade. Younger sister Holly, then a second-grader, followed along.
The Kulzer sisters are part of a deep family swimming tradition. Their father, Gerry, coached swimming at Litchfield High School for several years, though he’s been out of the sport — except for his role as a swimming parent — for 20 years now. Older brothers Drew and Theo both were members of the LHS boys swim team throughout their high school careers, as well.
Watching her older brothers swim, Anissa said, was enough to convince her “swimming would be kind of cool,” and she joined the team.
“And I’ve been a fish since I was little,” Therese explained.
Margaret Boerema went against the family tide when she joined the swim team as a seventh-grader. Though her mother, Candace, is an assistant cross country coach, Margaret gravitated to the pool after a summer of watching Olympics swimming competition.
“I thought, ‘this swimming thing looks pretty cool,’” she said with a grin. “But it was kind of a tough decision, because (Mom) really wanted me to be in cross country. But I do not like to run.”
Boerema has experienced plenty of success in the pool as one of the Dragons’ top breaststrokers. Her enjoyment also helped lure her cousin into giving the sport a try.
“I kind of (did it) because she was in it, and because I wasn’t going to run, and I wasn’t going to play volleyball, and I wasn’t going to do tennis, so I had to do something,” Bruning said with a laugh.
Though the sister sets enjoy the support they receive from their siblings, they also admit to some anxiety when it comes to competition. Swimming against your sister can be downright stressful.
“We are in opposite lanes (in practice), so whenever we lead the lanes, I try to keep up with her,” Nora Lagergren said of swimming against her younger sister.
They haven’t competed head-to-head in many meets, because they have different specialty events — Nora being the team’s top backstroker and Holly a breaststroker. But they did swim the 500 freestyle in adjoining lanes at the Hutchinson Invite earlier this season. Nora finished ahead of her sister.
“Just barely though,” she said. “(Holly) just about caught me at the end.”
Holly takes a different tack to the sibling rivalry.
“I just think, Nora’s gonna win, so I’m just going to have fun,” she said with a shrug.
Emily Peterson, a seventh-grader, said she and sister Grace haven’t gone head-to-head in a meet, and she would like to keep it that way.
“She’ll just go home and brag about it,” Emily said with a grin.
Sibling rivalry is something that Lind, who is in her fourth year as head coach, thinks about occasionally.
“It’s always interesting when you’re doing a lineup,” she said. “At the end, we go based off of time, and we go based off of we want to see them in something specific for different meets depending on how they match up. And there are times you get done (with the lineup) and you go, ‘Oh no,’ you know, ‘How will this go?’
“But they handle it so well. They’re excited for each other,” Lind added. “The girls know they all have their strengths and I think when you put them in things at the same time, they take it in stride. Some friendly competition maybe. It is fun to see them in the same things though, like a relay, when siblings or cousins get to be together in a relay, that’s kind of fun, to see the names go twice.”
And while they might struggle a little with the head-to-head competition, the family sets have no problem filling the role of good teammates.
“It’s nice to know that somebody’s always going to be at the end of lane cheering for you,” Nora Lagergren said. “At the end of the day, even if you’ve been fighting or something, you’re never going to be mad at them, because they’re your sibling. They’re your best friend no matter what.”
That’s a strong statement about the power of family ties in a sport, but Lind said she sees an incredible bond among her 35-plus swimmers and divers, even if they don’t share the same last name.
“You get that many girls together, and it is a loud, big family,” she said. “It’ so cool because they are, and it isn’t just a season friendship. You see them in the next sports season, and they might have different kids on their next team, but they all find each other, and it’s kind of who they are with. You see those relationships really carry over. And because it’s (grades) 7-12, you see those older girls know who the younger girls are. They definitely become very tight.”