Even though threatening weather and occasional downpours surrounded Litchfield High School football field Friday night, the Dragons refused to let New London-Spicer rain on their unbeaten parade.
Litchfield validated its No. 5 ranking in The Associated Press’ Class AAA football poll with an impressive 35-9 win over New London-Spicer, giving a large, but wet, homecoming crowd plenty to cheer about.
And the cheers came early — sophomore running back Lukas Kuehl scored on a 73-yard run on Litchfield’s first play from scrimmage — and often, as the Dragons scored touchdowns in every quarter, including two in the fourth to put the game away.
Kuehl registered his fourth 100-yard-plus rushing game of the season with 27 carries for 195 yards. He also scored three touchdowns, adding a 3-yard run in the third quarter and a 1-yard run in the fourth to his game-opening jaunt.
With an intermittent rain that at times came down in sheets, Litchfield turned to its running game almost exclusively.
Quarterback Logan King threw just six times, completing four passes for 68 yards. With the air game reduced, King ran 17 times for 80 yards. He scored the Dragons’ second touchdown on a 13-yard run in the second quarter.
On the other side of the ball, New London-Spicer tried to find success through the air. But aside from a 40-yard scoring pass from Kyle Doty to Brycen Christensen in the third quarter that helped NL-S close the gap to 21-7, there was limited success. Doty finished 16-for-31 passing for 112 yards.
The victory kept Litchfield in a tie for first place in the East Central-South District with Dassel-Cokato, with both teams 3-0 in the district and 5-0 overall.
Litchfield travels to Watertown-Mayer, 3-2 overall, for another district game.