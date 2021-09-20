Litchfield’s girls tennis team suffered its first dual meet loss of the season Saturday.
But the 5-2 loss to Foley in the second match of a quadrangular at Litchfield High School courts might not have been a bad thing.
“The good thing about playing a good team is it exposes weaknesses,” Litchfield coach Matt Draeger said. “When you don’t play good teams, you’re able to do un-fundamental things and get away with it.
“When you play a good team, everything is exposed, and you’re going to lose that point,” he added. “A lot of what happened (Saturday) was me going out there and saying, ‘See, that’s why we don’t do that. This is why we teach what we do.’ It just reinforces why we teach the techniques and strategy that we do.”
Learning from that first defeat will only make an already-strong Litchfield team even more imposing.
The Dragons, who were the third-ranked Class A team in the state entering the week, won two of three matches Saturday, defeating Jordan 7-0 and Minnewaska 6-1, as they improved to 12-1 on the season.
And, though Draeger thought the Dragons would be a good team this season, even he has been somewhat surprised by their success.
Litchfield graduated five of its top 10 players from the team that won the Section 2AA championship last year, including No. 1 singles player Avery Stilwell, who this year is playing at Minnesota State University Mankato. Those losses left some questions for Draeger about how well the Dragons might respond to new levels of competition.
“I honestly didn’t know what to expect,” Draeger said. “Anytime you lose the top of your lineup, it usually means you don’t know, because everybody’s playing a different spot. You never know how kids are going to react when they are forced to play a different role.
“I thought we’d be a good team, an above-average team,” he added. “We’ve kind exceeded a lot of what we expected this season. We’ve achieved a lot of good things. I couldn’t be happier with our progress.”
The progress can be seen up and down the lineup, beginning with junior Ryanna Steinhaus, who made the jump from second singles to No. 1 and has continued to win.
“It’s the biggest jump you can make on a tennis team,” Draeger said. “You’re getting (the other team’s) best every time. There are no days off. You’ve got to come ready to go every day. And she has handled it better than I could’ve ever imagined. She’s played some good players, beat some good players, lost closely to some really good players.”
Many of the Dragons made similar jumps, including junior Kylie Michels, who transitioned from first doubles to second singles this season. Meanwhile, her partner at No. 1 doubles, Britney Prahl stayed put, but was paired with a new partner, varsity newcomer Lauren Erickson, and the duo have formed a successful partnership.
Another varsity first-timer, sophomore Olivia Olson, has teamed up with senior Taylor Draeger at No. 2 doubles. Seventh-grader Isla Dille moved into the fourth singles slot and been a steady performer.
Freshman Karlee Prahl, like her older sister, stayed in her same varsity spot as last season, third singles, where she posted double digits in wins. Finally, the third doubles team of Sophie Stilwell and Kaitlyn Palmer, both juniors, have played well, including earning a runner-up finish at the competitive Pine City tournament earlier this season.
“We’ve done OK early in the season winning close matches,” Draeger said. “We’ve beaten some good teams that are ranked (in state). We’ve been able to battle and hold our composure in close matches. When the chips are down and things get tight, we’re doing well in those situations.”
Litchfield’s regular season is coming to a fast conclusion as it plays three dual meets this week, then is host to an eight-team invitational Saturday, before the postseason begins with them as host to the Wright County Conference tournament Sept. 30.