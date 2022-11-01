Steady improvement is a mantra Litchfield football coach Jim Jackman shares with his teams often.
The expectation is that, by the end of the season — playoff time — the Dragons will be playing their best ball. They certainly seemed to achieve that this season, even as they were eliminated from the playoffs Saturday.
The Dragons pushed defending Class AAA state champion and top-seeded Dassel-Cokato to the limit before falling 14-7 in the Section 2AAA semifinal game on the Chargers’ home field.
Dassel-Cokato, 8-1 overall, will meet second-seeded Watertown-Mayer in the section final at 7 p.m. Friday at Buffalo High School.
Litchfield finished the season at 4-5 overall. It was a season of ups and downs for the Dragons. After losing their season opener, they rebounded with three consecutive wins. That was followed by four consecutive losses to end the regular season. Two of those losses, however, were to Watertown-Mayer and Dassel-Cokato, in back-to-back games.
The loss string dropped the Dragons into the fifth seed in the section, meaning they would make a familiar trip to Rockford for a first-round playoff game. And just like one season earlier, Litchfield found postseason success, beating Rockford 12-6 Oct. 25 to advance to the semifinal meeting with Dassel-Cokato.
And just like their first meeting this season, the Dragons hung with the Chargers for most of the game.
Litchfield actually led 7-6 at halftime. Dassel-Cokato’s Tate Link opened the scoring with a 38-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but the Chargers’ two-point conversion failed.
In the second quarter, Litchfield quarterback Garrison Jackman connected with Jack McCann for a 24-yard scoring pass. And when Jackman kicked the extra point, the Dragons had a 7-6 lead.
Dassel-Cokato piled up 337 yards rushing on 69 attempts, but couldn’t punch through another score until the fourth quarter, when Link scored again, from 11 yards out. He also ran in the two-point conversion to provide the final margin of victory.
Litchfield finshed with 29 rushes for 46 yards, led by Lukas Kuehl’s 41 yards on 14 carries. Jackman was 5-for-7 for 95 yards passing.