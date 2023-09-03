Litchfield rallied from a slow start but came up just short in a 21-13 loss Friday at Annandale Friday.
Annandale got three touchdowns, while the Dragons couldn’t take advantage of three trips inside the 20-yard line in the first half, leaving them looking at a 21-0 halftime deficit.
But tables turned with Litchfield’s first possession of the second half, which saw the Dragons move to the Annandale 17-yard line before the drive stalled. But this time, the Dragons opted for a field goal attempt, with senior Garrison Jackman converting from 24 yards out for the team’s first points.
Less than a minute later, the Dragons got the ball back again as linebacker TJ Christensen recovered an Annandale fumble at the Cardinals’ 25.
Litchfield’s offense couldn’t move the ball, so with 5:43 left in the third quarter, Jackman lined up for a 42-yard field goal attempt. He converted, and it was a two-score game.
The Dragons made it a one score game about three minutes later, as Jackman, who finished the game 6-for-8 for 68 yards, hit senior receiver Jack McCann for a 24-yard touchdown. Jackman’s extra point kick made it 21-13 with 2:34 to go in the third.
The teams slugged it out from there, neither managing to score. Litchfield looked to have its third forced turnover with about three minutes to play, but officials ruled it was not a fumble, and Annandale successfully ran out the cock from there.
Lukas Kuehl carried the ball 22 times for 140 yards, while Brandon Jansky had 23 yards on five carries for Litchfield. Christensen also had 10 carries for 22 yards. Junior Durant Lara led Litchfield in receiving with three catches for 22 yards.
Alexander Medina-Lizarraga had an interception for the Dragons, while Kuehl led the defense with 10 tackles, McCann had seven and Christensen five.
Litchfield returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Cloud Apollo’s Michie Field.