Litchfield rolled up nearly 300 yards rushing as it ran away with a 48-15 win over St. Cloud Apollo Friday.
Litchfield improved to 1-1, while Apollo fell to 0-2.
Nine different Dragons carried the ball, with 40 rushes for 292 yards on the ground. Senior running back Lukas Kuehl led the way with 13 carries for 106 yards. He also scored a touchdown.
Junior Brandon Jansky had six carries for 60 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown jaunt in the third quarter that gave Litchfield a 42-0 lead. TJ Christensen had seven carries for 37 yards and two touchdowns.
Impressive as the running game was, the Dragons occasionally took to the air, as well. Quarterback Garrison Jackman completed nine of 13 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Alex Medina, who replaced Jackman as the score grew, was 4-for-6 passing and also ran 11 times for 34 yards and the Dragons’ final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
While Litchfield’s offense was marching up and down the field, Apollo struggled to get much going against the Dragons defense, which limited the Eagles to just 26 yards on the ground and 104 yards passing.
Litchfield also forced two turnovers, with Zane Kuehl and Ty Penk each recovering a fumble.
Ayden Cziok and Kuehl both had four tackles to lead the defense, while Christensen, Creighton Huhner and Jacob Dietel each recorded a quarterback sack.
Litchfield will travel to Foley for a 7 p.m. game Friday, its third consecutive road game to start the season. Foley is 1-1 following a 10-6 loss to New London-Spicer Friday. The Falcons opened the season with a 48-0 win over Brooklyn Center.