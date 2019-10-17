A big win over New London-Spicer Wednesday helped Litchfield clinch the second seed for the Section 2AAA playoffs, which begin Tuesday.
The No. 2 seed ensures the Dragons of two home playoff games, if they continue winning. They will open the playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday against seventh-seeded Holy Family Catholic.
Litchfield defeated Holy Family 40-14 in week five of the regular season. Holy Family has just one victory on the season, which came in the final week against winless Watertown-Mayer.
A victory over Holy Family would put them in line to face the winner of Dassel-Cokato and Rockford on Saturday, Oct. 26.
This will be the second straight year that the Dragons will host a section playoff game. They lost to Glencoe-Silver Lake last season.
The Dragons' 53-35 win over New London-Spicer Wednesday was their fourth win in the past five games. They scored 32 unanswered points between the second and third quarter to put the game away.
Litchfield racked up 531 yards of total offense, while allowing just 362. Quarterback Ben Alsleben completed seven of his 14 passes for 218 yards and added three touchdowns. Alsleben was also the leading rusher for the Dragons, rushing 18 times for 118 yards and a touchdown.
The team finished in third place in the East Central South district, just behind Annadale and Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Litchfield is also behind Glencoe-Silver Lake in the Section 2AAA standings with their only section loss coming at the hands of the Panthers.
Litchfield 53, New London-Spicer 35 (Oct. 16)
Litchfield ….. 14 12 20 7 — 53
New London-Spicer … 14 0 0 21 — 35
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
L – Ben Alsleben 13 run (Sergio Martinez kick)
N – Jack Novak 2 run (Griffin Duininck kick)
L – Patrick Benson 22 run (Martinez kick)
N – Mason Toutges 1 run (Duininck kick)
Second Quarter
L – Tyson Michels 13 pass from Alsleben (kick failed)
L – Drew Kotzer 2 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
L – Bennett Lecher 4 run (kick failed)
L – Logan Graphenteen 69 pass from Alsleben (Kotzer pass from Alsleben)
L – Lecher 74 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
N – Toutges pass from Kyle Doty (Duininck kick)
N – Robet Holmquist 4 run (Duininck kick from Doty)
L – Graphenteen 50 pass from Alsleben (Martinez kick)
N – Jacob Holmen 26 pass from Doty (pass failed)
Team stats
Rushing — Litch: 40-313; New London-Spicer 41-194
Passing yards — Litch: 7/14-218; New London-Spicer: 9/17-168
Total offense — Litch: 531; New London-Spicer: 362
Individual stats
Passing: Alsleben 7-14-218-3-0
Rushing: Benson 7-52, Kotzer 7-38, Alsleben 18-118, Lecher 6-108, Martinez 2-(-3)
Receiving: Michels 2-53, Graphenteen 4-158, Kotzer 1-5
Interception: N/A
Fumble recovery: N/A