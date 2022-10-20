Annandale scored early — a 79-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the game — and often — five first-half touchdowns — as it rolled past Litchfield 35-6 Wednesday in the final regular season game for both teams.

Playoffs open Tuesday, with Litchfield, 3-5, likely headed to Rockford, 4-4, for the Section 2AAA opener. This would be a rematch of last season’s first-round game, in which the fifth-seeded Dragons upset fourth-seeded Rockford 13-6. Official seedings are expected to be released Thursday morning. But Litchfield coach Jim Jackman said after the game that he expected to be headed to Rockford for a 7 p.m. Tuesday playoff game.

