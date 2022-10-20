Annandale scored early — a 79-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the game — and often — five first-half touchdowns — as it rolled past Litchfield 35-6 Wednesday in the final regular season game for both teams.
Playoffs open Tuesday, with Litchfield, 3-5, likely headed to Rockford, 4-4, for the Section 2AAA opener. This would be a rematch of last season’s first-round game, in which the fifth-seeded Dragons upset fourth-seeded Rockford 13-6. Official seedings are expected to be released Thursday morning. But Litchfield coach Jim Jackman said after the game that he expected to be headed to Rockford for a 7 p.m. Tuesday playoff game.
Like last season, when they entered the playoffs on a three-game losing skid, the Dragons will need a turnaround in their season if they are to find postseason success.
The loss to Annandale Wednesday was Litchfield’s fourth in a row, following a promising 3-1 start. A year ago, the Dragons raced to a 5-0 record, then dropped three in a row heading into the postseason.
That team reversed course in a big way, however. Not only did they knock off Rockford in the first round, the Dragons went on to upset top-seeded Providence Academy in the section semifinals before eventually falling to Dassel-Cokato in the Section 2AAA championship game.
Annandale dominated Wednesday’s game on the strength of big plays on offense and a stifling defense that never really let Litchfield’s offense find its footing.
Of Annandale’s five first-round touchdowns, four were on plays of 20 yards or longer, including that 79-yard opening salvo in which quarterback Nick Walter hit Jack Nelson, who raced past the Dragons’ secondary to haul in the pass and cruise into the endzone.
Annandale racked up more than 250 yards of offense in the first half, while holding Litchfield to less than 50 yards. The Cardinals ended the game with 303 yards of total offense, 226 through the air.
Litchfield finished with 134 yards of total offense, managing just 20 yards rushing on 29 attempts.
The Dragons’ lone score came at 8:31 of the fourth quarter, when backup quarterback Braden Olson connected with Elijah Lofton for a 47-yard touchdown pass.