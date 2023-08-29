If experience means anything — and in high school football, it usually does — this could be a season to remember for Litchfield.
The Dragons will take the field Friday at Annandale with a varsity-tested lineup featuring 10 returning players on offense and about the same on defense.
“We have a lot of kids returning that were starters,” Dragons coach Jim Jackman said. “Offensively, 10 guys played a ton of football. On the defensive side, nine-10 guys played a ton of football.”
While those returnees will play a big role in the early in — and throughout — the season, Jackman knows it will be important to develop depth at every position on the field. Injuries happen, and capable backups are important just to give starters — many of whom will play on both sides of the ball — a breather.
“I’ve met with the juniors and sophomores, and our goal is to get our older kids maybe those two-way or one-and-a-half-way kids as many breaks as possible,” Jackman said. “So we’re trying to find (players) — whether it’s a sophomore, junior or a senior — that can kind of fill some of those gaps at times to keep them fresh. And down the road that’s going to make us a better team. If those guys are taking reps and getting some extra playing time — they have to obviously know what they’re doing and there has to be some expectations — but we need to build some depth as coaches, and we tried to do that this preseason a little bit, move some guys around a little bit.”
Based on what the coaching staff has seen in preseason practices and in a scrimmage Saturday at Watertown-Mayer, Jackman said the lineup might look a little different on both offense and defense, “guys maybe in different spots that they weren’t necessarily in last year, but part of that is to build some depth.”
It starts with a solid foundation of returning players who learned an improved through a 4-5 season in 2022.
Senior Garrison Jackman is back at quarterback, where he threw for 884 yards and nine touchdowns last season. His primary receiving targets all return, as well, led by seniors Christensen, who had a team-high 29 receptions for 254 yards in an H-back role, and wide receiver Jack McCann (20-176).
Speedy senior Blake Aller — who won a state track and field championship in the 200 meters this past spring — had 28 catches for 323 yards and four touchdowns last season. Aller injured a hamstring this summer and will miss some time early in the season, but when he returns he could give opposing secondaries fits.
The ground game will be in the capable hands of senior running back Lukas Kuehl, a two-year starter, who had 1,048 yards rushing and eight touchdowns last year.
Making holes for Kuehl and other backs to run through will be a line packed with experience, including seniors Alex Carew, Jacob Dietel and Creighton Huhner, along with sophomore Noah Dietel.
“Alex Carew never played offensive line until camp his junior year. Creighton Huhner never played line before last year,” Jackman said. “So a bunch of those guys that played for us last year really didn’t have experience; now they have some experience.”
Many of those names will play on defense, as well, and be joined by seniors such as lineman Jacob Elwell, defensive back Ayden Cziok and others.
“I think we have a nice senior group right now, and any time kids transition from being a junior to a senior, you just see some growth,” Jackman said. “Obviously, like I said, we have some kids that have played and have that experience. But we also have some kids that maybe haven’t had necessarily varsity minutes, but that are contributing this preseason, and they have put a lot of work in and that have done an exceptional job.”