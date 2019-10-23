It was closer than many might have expected, but Litchfield survived a hard-fought section playoff game Tuesday night.
The Dragons, 5-4 overall, overcame three fumbles, 10 penalties and an 8-0 halftime deficit to defeat Holy Family Catholic 16-7 in the Section 2AAA quarterfinal game at Litchfield High School football field.
They advance to the Section 2AAA semifinals where they will play Dassel-Cokato at 3 p.m. Saturday at Litchfield High School football stadium. Dassel-Cokato, the section's third seed, advanced to the semifinals with a 50-12 win over Rockford Tuesday.
In other Section 2AAA games, No. 1 seed Glencoe-Silver Lake beat Watertown-Mayer 45-12, and No. 4 Providence Academy topped Belle Plaine 35-16.
Holy Family Catholic, who the Dragons beat 40-14 in the fifth game of the season, entered the game with just one win and was the seventh seed. But it put up an impressive fight.
Nick Hendler got Holy Family on the board first, with a 3-yard run in the second quarter, and the Fire took a 7-0 lead into halftime.
Litchfield got back into the game in the third third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run from junior quarterback Ben Alsleben. The two-point conversion, on another Alsleben run, gave the Dragons an 8-7 lead.
Alsleben scored again, this time on a 5-yard run, in the fourth quarter. A pass from Drew Kotzer to Bennett Lecher for the conversion put the Dragons up 16-7.
Alsleben finished the game 8-for-12 passing for 111 yards. Logan Graphenteen led the Dragons in rushing with 13 carries for 61 yards. Patrick Benson ran the ball 10 times for 45 yards.
Litchfield 16, Holy Family 7
Holy Family … 0 7 0 0 — 7
Litchfield … 0 0 8 8 — 16
Scoring
HF — Nick Hendler 3 run (Matt Roane kick)
L — Ben Alsleben 1 run (Alsleben run)
L — Alsleben 5 run (Bennett Lecher pass from Drew Kotzer)
Statistics
Holy Family
First downs: 11. Penalties: 4-50. Rushing: Hendler 32-139, Thomas Guyer 1-2, Tien Foudray 3-11, Nate Tinucci 12-32, Total 51-169. Passing: Tinucci 3-7-0 32, Hendler 0-1-0. Receiving: Chris Bauer 1-8, Jakob Lenzmeier 1-11, Hendler 1-13. Fumble recoveries: 3.
Litchfield
First downs: 10. Penalties 10-75. Rushing: Logan Graphenteen 13-61, Patrick Benson 10-45, Bennett Lecher 3-12, Drew Kotzer 5-13, Sergio Martinez 1-9. Passing: Alsleben 8-12-0 11, Kotzer 1-1-0. Receiving: Lecher 5-50, Graphenteen 2-49, Tyson Michels 1-12. Interceptions: 0. Fumble recoveries: 0. Tackles: Dylan Isakson 10, Kaden Bartlett 8. Sacks: Mason St. Pierre ½, Patrick Benson ½.