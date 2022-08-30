Things might look a little different this season for followers of the Litchfield football team.
Responding to a shallow roster and a desire to try some different things, the Dragons coaching staff shuffled the deck a bit as they prepared for the 2022 season, which kicks off Thursday with a home game against Milaca.
“We’re going to do some things a little bit different,” head coach Jim Jackman said. “You know, as far as quarterback and running back and some of what we’re doing, there might be some change.”
Like moving a couple of linemen into the offensive backfield. Senior Bradley Larson and junior TJ Christensen, who saw extensive time as blockers last season, just might be following the blocks of others this season.
“There might be some different twists and how we use them,” Jackman said, offering a coy smile. “They might not be playing on the line this year.”
And that might not be all of the changes, as Jackman indicated some different looks are likely on both sides of the ball this season.
“We’re trying to keep some kids as healthy and as fresh as possible,” he said. “By doing that, we’re creating some other opportunities for some other kids that, hopefully, can step into a role on one side of the ball or the other.”
Litchfield will enter the season with a roster of 34 players in grades 10-12, a number small enough that it forced cancellation of a junior varsity team schedule.
“It was a tough decision, but with the low numbers, it’s been a struggle,” Jackman said, adding that Litchfield had a similar situation about seven years ago.
But even with numbers down, the coaching staff hopes to platoon players as much as possible. That might mean a steady rotation of 17 or 18 players used, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
It’s going to be a different look, for sure. But every year brings changes. It’s just a matter of how a team deals with them.
Litchfield saw significant changes going into the 2021 season, with a significant number of skill position players graduating following a COVID-altered 2020 season in which they won a section title. But the new crop of leaders helped propel the Dragons last year, as they reached the section final for a second straight season before falling to Dassel-Cokato and finishing with a 7-4 record.
What’s this season hold? It will depend in part on how effectively the team can make changes.
Christensen is learning an H-back position, while Larson has been practicing at running back and as backup quarterback, a position he played back in ninth grade.
Without them on the line, the Dragons turn to junior Jacob Dietel, who was a varsity regular on the line last season, along with Alex Carew, Jacob Elwell, Creighton Huhner, Carter Pollock and Evan Behnke. A couple other sophomores and freshmen might also work into the rotation throughout the season.
And though many of them have not seen a lot of varsity playing time — at least in the position they’ll be playing this season — Jackman likes what he’s seen from offensive backfield and receiver candidates.
“We do have some really explosive kids,” Jackman said. “We’re going to do some things ... that I think schematically fit some of our kids a little better.”
Junior Garrison Jackman, who has been the team’s kicker and punter, moves into the starting quarterback role this season. He’ll be throwing to junior wideouts Blake Aller and Jack McCann, whose speed on the outside could give opposing secondaries fits.
Meanwhile, junior Lukas Kuehl is likely to be the team’s top running back threat again this season, while Larson’s presence could add another dimension offensively.
Though perhaps smaller on the defensive side of the ball than the past few seasons, Jackman said, the Dragons hope to make up for that with athleticism.
“There’s kids that have an opportunity to play, and there might be, especially defensively … some ninth- and 10-graders getting in there,” he said.
The sooner the team can gel, the better, because the schedule is packed with some strong competition.
“Our (Wright County) Conference is so good,” Jackman said. “It’s been so good for many, many years, good quality programs. It’s the same this year.”
Dassel-Cokato, the defending state champion, will be the conference favorite, followed closely by Annandale. Glencoe-Silver Lake is another traditionally tough team.
“You know, I think kids are rarin’ and ready to go and want to hit somebody different” after two weeks of practice, Jackman said. “Obviously, there’ some nervousness, I know. Some of our players are a little bit nervous, as they’re going to be put in new roles, but I think overall the kids are excited.”