Litchfield Township, MN (55355)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.