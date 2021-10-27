They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
And sometimes, the beholder might see something ugly and beautiful at the same time.
Like Tuesday’s Section 2AAA football semifinal game in which fifth-seeded Litchfield held off fourth-seeded Rockford 13-6 to extend its season for at least one more game.
As Litchfield players gathered in the endzone for their traditional postgame chat, Dragons head coach Jim Jackman told them it had been an “ugly” game, but they were still alive in the playoffs. The victory stopped a three-game skid for the Dragons, who had started the season 5-0. And in the end, that’s all that really mattered. Sort of.
“Let’s hope we got the ugly one out of the way,” Jackman said of a game in which Litchfield finished with 166 yards of total offense and struggled to score, even though they moved the ball effectively at times.
Litchfield plays No. 1 seeded Providence Academy, 8-0 overall, in the section semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
That wasn’t ensured until Rockford quarterback Sam Zilmer’s fourth-down pass from the Dragons’ 22-yard line fell incomplete with 2.9 seconds to play Tuesday night.
Litchfield trailed 6-3 at halftime after Zilmer hit Conner McCracken with a 37-yard scoring pass with 1:05 to go in the first half. Though the Dragons blocked the extra point attempt, they still found themselves behind after a 30-yard field goal earlier in the quarter had given them a 3-0 lead.
But Litchfield’s defense, which forced four turnovers and made countless big stops, came out inspired to start the second half.
After Rockford mishandled the opening kickoff and started inside its own 10-yard line, Litchfield linebacker Wyatt Larson tackled Zilmer in the end zone for a safety just 45 seconds into the half, pulling Litchfield to within 6-5.
Litchfield couldn’t do much on its next possession, but punted and pinned Rockford deep again. This time, they recovered a fumble to set up possession inside the 20, and sophomore running back Lukas Kuehl eventually pounded in for a 2-yard scoring run. When Beau Weseloh caught Logan King’s pass for the two-point conversion, Litchfield held a 13-7 lead.
That lead held, but it seemed in serious danger late.
Rockford got the ball back with one last chance from its own 13 with 1:44 to play after another Litchfield punt. Zilmer, who finished 13-for-30 passing, connected for two big completions that moved the Rockets to the Dragons’ 11-yard line with 33 seconds to play.
But the defense held, including getting a sack from sophomore defensive lineman TJ Christensen — his second of the game — on third down that moved the ball back to the 22 with 10.7 seconds to go. Zilmer’s pass on fourth down fell incomplete.
And the Dragons had to run one play to run out the clock and secure the win.