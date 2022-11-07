“We’re in the middle of our three goals,” Hutchinson football coach Andy Rostberg said after the Tigers defeated Marshall 52-30 Friday to win the Section 2AAAA championship.
“We wanted to be district champs, we wanted to be section champs, and now we want to be state champs,” Rostberg said after the team received the championship plaque and medals on Knutson Field. “Now, we just have to try to go on a three-game run in the state tournament.”
Hutchinson, 9-1 overall, opens the state playoffs against undefeated Stewartville at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lakeville South High School football field.
The Tigers fell behind early but prevailed in what turned into a wild finish on a chilly November evening.
Marshall scored on its first possession when senior quarterback Tyler Maeyaert punched the ball in from the three-yard line.
Hutchinson answered on its opening possession when junior quarterback Logan Butler opened up the passing game at the Marshall 28-yard line, hitting senior fullback A.J. Ladwig on the play-action fake for the score. Senior tight end Kyle Schumann took the conversion pass from Butler, as Hutchinson assumed the lead 8-7.
“We had to use the passing game, tonight. A.J. is a great receiver,” Rostberg noted as juniors Andrew Lipke and Charlie Renner, and Schumann all heard Butler call their numbers in the huddle. “Marshall’s a great team. We figured it out, pretty quick. Passing the ball softened up their defense a little bit, then we got our running game going.”
In Hutchinson’s first possession in the second quarter, senior running back Levi Teetzel showed why he’s one of the best in the state, romping 64 of his 223 yards on a dive-right to the end zone. Teetzel finished his night with four touchdowns on 20 carries.
“It feels really good, but, we made a lot of errors that can’t happen in future games. I’m just really proud of everybody,” Teetzel said.
In the Hutchinson third quarter, Teetzel again ripped the Marshall defense for scores of 63 yards and 9 yards. He converted both conversions as Hutchinson opened up a 38-7.
Things turned wild enough on turnovers in the fourth quarter that Rostberg reconsidered shutting Teetzel down for the night.
“We fumbled the snap on our own two-yard line, we fumbled a punt, then we had the two-point conversion pass intercepted in the end zone,” Rostberg said. “All of sudden, they get to within three scores, and the game’s not over with five minutes to go. So, we had to put him back in there.”
Teetzel made a play on an onside kick attempt by Marshall, fielding the ball on Hutchinson’s 47 and running it through the Marshall kick coverage for the touchdown. His two-point conversion run made it Hutchinson 46, Marshall 14.
Maeyaert connected with senior receiver Omar Abdi on a 19-yard touchdown pass for Marshall, and it was 46-22 halfway through the fourth quarter.
Junior fullback Carter Verhasselt came on for a Hutchinson TD, in relief of Ladwig, plunging in from three yards, to close out Hutchinson’s offense for the night.
Marshall did not go away quietly, as running back Mason Eickhoff pounded the ball in from 18 yards to the end zone and added the two-point conversion.
But the clock eventually ran out on Marshall’s season, and Hutchinson successfully defended their section championship.