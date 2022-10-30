Hutchinson got it done Saturday at Rostberg Stadium at Knutson Field, defeating Jordan, 52-7 in the Section 2AAAA semifinal game.
Hutchinson, 8-1, will meet Marshall in the section championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at home.
Marshall, 9-0 overall, reached the section final with a 24-13 win over Willmar Saturday.
Hutchinson was took a 16-0 lead after a pair of senior fullback A. J. Ladwig touchdowns. Then running back Levi Teetzel squirted up the middle of the line and launched 50 yards to the house for a 22-0 lead.
Senior running back Alex Elliott added a touchdown from 26 yards out with 7:30 remaining in the first half. The University of Minnesota commit got his foot inside the pylon on the left side, and Teetzel tacked on the conversion and the Tigers were up 30-0.
Ladwig dove for his game-leading third TD from 2 yards out, capped by an Elliott run, to close out the second quarter.
A passing touchdown for the sole score Jordan could muster came in the third quarter. Senior Gavin Loyd hit senior Nate Kes, good from 14 yards. The conversion kick by junior Charlie Valle was good but it was still 38-7, Hutchinson.
Elliott hit from 6 yards with seconds remaining in the third, and added the conversion. With Hutchinson up 46-7 entering the fourth quarter, the clock went to running time.
Junior fullback Carter Verhasselt ended it for everyone, bulling his way into the end zone for the last touchdown scored in the game, from 7 yards.
Teetzel led all Hutchinson running backs with 207 yards on 14 carries, and a touchdown. The Tigers’ 347 yards rushing was nearly their entire offense of 375, while Jordan passed for 202 of its 264 total yards.