Litchfield didn't get the start it might have hoped for on a rainy night at Clemens Stadium in Collegeville.
But the Dragons had to be happy with the end result, a 28-8 win.
After giving up a time-gobbling, game-opening drive to St. Cloud Cathedral, the Dragons seemed to find their footing, stuffing the Crusaders on the 1-yard line and ending their 11-minute possesion. Unfortunately, on the very next play, Litchfield fumbled the ball away.
Cathedral took advantage as Tate Buckentine scored a 5-yard touchdown run and added the two-point conversion run.
But it was pretty much all Litchfield after that. The Dragons hammered away on the ground, running 39 times for 210 yards. Junior running back Lukas Kuehl led the way with 23 carries for 168 yards.
It was Kuehl's third consecutive 100-yard-plus rushing game. He has 547 yards on the ground during that span. Kuehl, who had four touchdowns one week earlier, also scored Litchfield's first touchdown Friday, on a 17-yard run.
And while statistics indicated an anemic passing game — 35 yards, two completions — Litchfield's made its completions count.
Junior quarterback Garrison Jackman completed scoring passes of 22 yards to Blake Aller in the third quarter and 13 yards to Jack McCann in the fourth quarter.
Litchfield, 3-1 on the season, is scheduled to travel to New London-Spicer Friday.