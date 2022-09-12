It certainly wasn’t a gridiron masterpiece, but the Litchfield football team got the result it wanted.
The Dragons overcame 10 penalties and two fumbles by playing stout defense on their way to a 23-0 win over Holy Family Catholic Friday.
Litchfield, 1-1 overall, held Holy Family without a first down until the fourth quarter, and gave up just 92 yards of total offense.
Lukas Kuehl, who rushed for 117 yards on 19 carries, scored Litchfield’s first two touchdowns. The first was a 1-yard plunge in the first quarter, and the second a 59-yard jaunt in the second quarter.
Quarterback Garrison Jackman connected with tight end T.J. Christensen for a 24-yard score before halftime as the Dragons went up 20-0.
Jackman added a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter for the final margin of victory.
Litchfield plays host to Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7 p.m. Friday.