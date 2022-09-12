Kuehl with a big game

Lukas Kuehl, shown in Litchfield’s season-opening game against Milaca, rushed for 117 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Dragons beat Holy Family Friday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

It certainly wasn’t a gridiron masterpiece, but the Litchfield football team got the result it wanted.

The Dragons overcame 10 penalties and two fumbles by playing stout defense on their way to a 23-0 win over Holy Family Catholic Friday.

