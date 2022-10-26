Garrison Jackman ran for a touchdown and kicked two field goals as Litchfield beat Rockford 12-6 in the opening round of the Section 2AAA football playoffs Tuesday at Rockford.
The fifth-seeded Dragons, 4-5 overall, now will travel to top-seeded Dassel-Cokato, 7-1 overall, for a section semifinal game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Jackman, the Dragons' junior quarterback, scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, then added a 36-yard field goal to boost Lichfield's lead to 9-0 in the second quarter.
Rockford closed the gap when Logan Stedman scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Stedman ran 19 times for 137 yards to lead Rockford's offensive attacks.
Junior running back Lukas Kuehl carried the load for Litchfield, running 44 times for 206 yards. He was the key as Litchfield pounded its way down the field on a drive that straddled the third and fourth quarters, and eventually ended with a 34-yard Jackman field goal that provided the final 12-6 margin.
Litchfield's defense was stout Tuesday, allowing Rockford just 156 yards of total offense. Juniors T.J. Christensen and Jacob Dietel had two quarterback sack each for the Dragons' defense, which harassed Rockford quarterback Tim Houghton throughout. Hough finished 5-for-17 passing for 30 yards. Gray Nelson and Bradley Larson also had sacks for Litchfield.
Larson, Chase Housman and Ethan Holtz had five tackles each.
Litchfield fans might, understandably, be feeling a case of deja vu. Last season, the Dragons were also the fifth seed in the section. And played at fourth-seeded Rockford in the first round of the playoffs. Where they won 13-6.
Can that, "we've seen this before" feeling continue? After their first-round win last season, the Dragons went on to shock top-seeded and heavily favored Providence Academy to reach the section final.
Back to the present — Litchfield will meet Highway 12 rival Dassel-Cokato in the semifinals. The Chargers received a first-round bye as the top seed. They have won seven consecutive games since a Week 1 loss to Princeton, and are averaging 35 points per game while giving up about 18.
Litchfield and Dassel-Cokato met in a regular season game just two weeks ago, with the Chargers earning a 28-14 win. The two teams also met in the Section 2AAA championship game last season, a game won by D-C.