Garrison Jackman ran for a touchdown and kicked two field goals as Litchfield beat Rockford 12-6 in the opening round of the Section 2AAA football playoffs Tuesday at Rockford.

The fifth-seeded Dragons, 4-5 overall, now will travel to top-seeded Dassel-Cokato, 7-1 overall, for a section semifinal game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tags