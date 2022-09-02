Though it wasn’t the start they might have hoped for, coach Jim Jackman told his Litchfield football team, they shouldn’t dwell too long on the final score of Thursday’s game — a 42-22 loss to Milaca.
“It’s early in the season … we got a lot of guys playing for the first time, varsity football,” Jackman said. “They’ve played a lot of football, but you know, playing on this stage is a little bit different.
“Early on in the first half, there was a couple plays we didn’t make … whether the ball was just overthrown a little bit, or we missed a block and defensively they had a big play, and we didn’t do our assignment defensively,” he added. “So the little things we have to clean up. But you know, we’re playing to get better nine weeks from now, 10 weeks from now, that’s the big picture.”
Litchfield showed flashes of the explosive offense it could exhibit this season as quarterback Garrison Jackman connected with wideout Blake Aller on a couple of touchdown passes and also hit Jack McCann for a couple of big gains. In addition, T.J. Christensen, who shifted from offensive line to H-back this season, caught five passes for 75 yards.
In addition, Lukas Kuehl had an 80-yard kickoff return to start the second half that pulled the Dragons to within 22-16 at the time.
Unfortunately for Litchfield, Milaca struck for plenty of big plays of its own.
Senior quarterback Dylan Greninger connected with senior wide receiver Corbin Sams for a 77-yard scoring pass in the first quarter as Milaca built a 16-0 lead. Greninger added a 20-yard touchdown pass to Trace Hasz late in the first half to give the Wolves a 22-8 halftime line.
And just when it looked like Kuehl’s second-half-opening kickoff return could get the Dragons back into the game, Greninger and Hasz struck again for a 20-yard scoring pass.
Senior running back Jack Schoenborn added touchdown runs of 45 and 48 yards in the second half.
“We knew they were going to be a good football team,” Jackman said. “You know, they returned a ton of kids. Their offense was basically all junior last season … so we knew coming in they would be good.
“They have a really, really good quarterback that, obviously, had a year experience throwing the ball,” he added. “So, a good team like that … we can’t do some of the things that we did there. We can’t turn the ball over a couple of times. We can’t give up big plays. We got to do a better job offensively staying on the field, getting the first down, which we didn’t do a great job of tonight.”
Litchfield turned the ball over five times, fumbling twice and throwing two interceptions.
Schoenborn finished with 27 carries for 269 yards, and Milaca totaled 368 yards on the ground, while Greninger threw for 161 yards.
Meanwhile, Milaca’s defense stymied the Litchfield running game, holding the Dragons to 33 yards on 15 carries.
Litchfield’s lack of depth showed up in the second half, Jackman said.
“We have quite a few guys playing both ways,” he said. “So our depth is not great, and then you get the hottest day of the year … it makes life a little bit more challenging.”
Litchfield travels to Holy Family for a game at 7 p.m. Friday looking for its first win. Holy Family opened its season with a 53-7 loss to Albany.