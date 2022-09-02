Though it wasn’t the start they might have hoped for, coach Jim Jackman told his Litchfield football team, they shouldn’t dwell too long on the final score of Thursday’s game — a 42-22 loss to Milaca.

“It’s early in the season … we got a lot of guys playing for the first time, varsity football,” Jackman said. “They’ve played a lot of football, but you know, playing on this stage is a little bit different.

