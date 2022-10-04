New London-Spicer returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and never looked back as it dominated Litchfield 60-29 in a Wright County Conference West game Friday.

The loss dropped Litchfield to 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in the conference. The Dragons play host to Watertown-Mayer in the Litchfield homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday.