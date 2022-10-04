New London-Spicer returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and never looked back as it dominated Litchfield 60-29 in a Wright County Conference West game Friday.
The loss dropped Litchfield to 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in the conference. The Dragons play host to Watertown-Mayer in the Litchfield homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday.
The New London-Spicer game was billed as the Minnesota Fallen Heroes Football Game, a salute to soldiers who have lost their lives in service to their country. Twenty fallen heroes — 10 from each of the communities — were honored during a ceremony prior to kickoff. Ten players from each team gave up their names to honor one of the heroes.
Aside from the pregame ceremony, there was little for Litchfield to remember about the game. Though the Dragons finished with 345 total yards, they managed little offensive success in the first half as they fell behind 33-0.
New London-Spicer amassed 412 yards, 308 yards on the ground. Mason Delzer led the way with 12 carries for 100 yards. Delzer scored two touchdowns, including the opening kickoff return.
Quarterback Garrison Jackman led Litchfield with 58 yards rushing on three carries. He scored the Dragons’ first touchdown on a 67-yard jaunt in the third quarter. Jackman also completed 21 of 42 passes for 180 yards, including a scoring strikes of 41 yards to Cam Baalson and 21 yards to Elijah Lofton.