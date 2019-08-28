The unofficial start to fall is here, and the action under the Friday night lights return this week. An offseason of lifting and summer practices is over for the Litchfield football team, as it returns to the gridiron Friday when it hosts Zimmerman.
Litchfield enters the season with a few new key pieces in place, not the least of which is at quarterback. Junior Ben Alsleben has stepped into the starting role full time for the Dragons after earning some snaps late last season.
“Ben has done an outstanding job,” head coach Jim Jackman said. “He’s prepped himself the last two years. He’s done a fantastic job doing all the summer stuff. … He’s a confident kid, he’s aggressive, he plays football the way it should be. If he has a chance to run, he’ll run. He has a good arm, he feels comfortable throwing the short routes (and) the long routes.”
The Dragons will also feature new primary running backs, with the majority of their yards and carries from last year graduated. Seniors Bryce Penk, Sergio Martinez and Patrick Benson are among those vying for carries.
Jackman admitted that the offense will have a new look this season, saying, “We’re going to do some things maybe a little bit differently this year.” Though he declined to go into detail, he did point out that they have “quality skill kids” at wide receiver, including Bennett Lecher, Tyson Michels, Drew Kotzer, Logan Graphenteen and Carter Block.
Litchfield hopes a new style will jumpstart an offense that scored 14 points or fewer five times last season on its way to a 3-5 regular season record. Health will be an important factor in that success, according to Jackman, who says that with fewer than 40 players in grades 10-12, some will play quite a bit on both sides of the ball and/or at the junior varsity level.
“Conditioning and discipline, those are kind of the big (early focuses),” Jackman said. “Offensively, it’s the timing, the urgency. Getting lined up, getting set … Defensively the big one from our perspective is communication. … If I can communicate well and get lined up properly, I stand a good chance. If I don’t, the team could be in trouble.”
Dassel-Cokato returns as the East Central South District champion following a 7-1 season. Annandale also went 7-1 and won its section on its way to a Class 3A state tournament berth. Gone from the district is Delano, and in comes New London-Spicer. NLS went 7-1 last season, including a 50-13 win against the Dragons, before losing its section championship game.
Litchfield was among the teams shuffled around in the spring’s section changes, as it shifted from Section 6AAA to Section 2AAA. The Dragons were the only team from their section to make the shift, but the new section contains some familiar foes. Fellow district opponents Dassel-Cokato, Holy Family, Glencoe-Silver Lake and Watertown-Mayer reside in the section, along with Belle Plaine, Providence Academy and Rockford.
Looking ahead to the postseason is a little out of range of where the Dragons want to set their sights just yet, however, as they are still putting the final touches on their preseason practices and slotting in the final roster spots.
“We do have a situation where we have probably two, three, four positions on each side of the ball where there are a couple questions,” Jackman said, “whether it’s my starter, whether it’s a backup.”
When Zimmerman comes to town on Friday, it will pose a tough early test for the Dragons. The Thunder, a Class 4A program, followed an undefeated 2017 regular season with a 5-3 record last year, losing as the top seed in its section championship to Delano. Litchfield begins its season with three of its first four games at home, providing a potential springboard into what the Dragons hope to be a long and successful season.