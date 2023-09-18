Litchfield rode a dominating running game and opportunistic defense to an impressive 37-6 win over Foley Friday.

The Dragons, who improved to 2-1 on the season, powered their way to 246 yards on 46 carries. Senior running back Lukas Kuehl led the way with 23 carries for 152 yards, his third consecutive game of at least 100 yards rushing. Kuehl had scoring runs of 6, 4 and 1 yard.

Tags