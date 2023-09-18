Litchfield rode a dominating running game and opportunistic defense to an impressive 37-6 win over Foley Friday.
The Dragons, who improved to 2-1 on the season, powered their way to 246 yards on 46 carries. Senior running back Lukas Kuehl led the way with 23 carries for 152 yards, his third consecutive game of at least 100 yards rushing. Kuehl had scoring runs of 6, 4 and 1 yard.
Litchfield forced five turnovers — four fumbles and an interception — as it turned a one-point lead early in the second quarter into a runaway by scoring 30 consecutive points.
Kuehl’s second touchdown, with 42 seconds to go in the first half, put the Dragons ahead 20-7. But the game turned completely in a four and a half minute span at the beginning of the third quarter.
Foley received the opening kickoff of the second half. But the Falcons fumbled on their first play and the Dragons recovered. A minute later, Kuehl charged into the endzone for a touchdown.
Foley fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Litchfield recovered again. And although Litchfield came up empty-handed on its next possession when Garrison Jackman missed a 36-yard field goal, the tone was set for the rest of the game.
After Foley failed to move the ball on its next possession, Jackman avenged his earlier miss with a 40-yard field goal to put the Dragons up 30-6.
T.J. Christensen, who picked up 59 yards on six carries, ran 21 yards for Litchfield’s final score of the game and his second touchdown. Christensen also had the Dragons’ first score, a 6-yard touchdown run that capped a 10-play 70-yard drive to open the game.
Four different players recovered fumbles for Litchfield — Jacob Elwell, Jackman, Nicholas Lehr and Henry Grabow — while Alex Medina had an interception.
Litchfield held Foley to just 99 yards on the ground, one game after limiting St. Cloud Apollo to 104 yards rushing.
After opening the season with three games on the road, Litchfield plays its first home game against New London-Spicer at 7 p.m. Friday. NL-S, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AAA, is 2-1 after losing to top-ranked Dassel-Cokato 32-16 Friday. The Wildcats beat Foley 10-6 in the second week of the season.