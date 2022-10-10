Sometimes, the only answer for a struggling football team is keep working.
And believe.
It’s a message that Litchfield coach Jim Jackson set the Dragons home with after they fell to Watertown-Mayer 24-7 Friday in the school’s homecoming game.
“You can’t hang your head, there’s no reason to be hanging your head,” Jackman said of his post-game discussion with players. “You just got to continue to work and fight and scratch.”
The loss was the second in a row for Litchfield, which fell to 3-3 on the season with two games remaining.
It was a game Watertown-Mayer, 5-1 overall, seemed to control after Albert Rundell hit Ian Burau with a five-yard scoring pass late that gave the Royals a 10-0 lead.
And yet, it never really felt like the Dragons were out of it until late in the game.
The teams finished the first half in a yardage deadlock – each with 87 yards of total offense. The turning point of the game was a blocked punt in the first quarter that gave Watertown-Mayer possession deep in Litchfield territory and eventually turned into the Royals touchdown.
And as time wore on, Watertown-Mayer’s depth and experience began to take a toll.
“Offensively, they’re big up front, they’re good,”Jackman said. “There’s no question they’ve got some good players.”
Senior running back pounded out 100 rushing yards on 23 carries, while 265-pound senior Ian Burau crashed in for two touchdowns from inside the five-yard line.
What they lacked in the first half, the Royals found in the second half, as they finished with 290 yards and dominated possession, running 65 offensive plays.
When senior quarterback Albert Rundell rumbled for a 14-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, it put Watertown-Mayer up 24-0.
“That team has 20 seniors, and they’re good ones,” Jackman said. “You know what? Our kids played their tails off. The challenge is, we can’t sit and mope around when things didn’t go our way or something didn’t work out.”
Litchfield avoided the shutout when quarterback Garrison Jackman hit Blake Aller for a 66-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Jackman finished the game 14-for-25 for 169 yards, while Aller led the receiving corps with seven catches for 149 yards. Lukas Kuehl had 46 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Litchfield faces another stiff test Friday against Dassel-Cokato, which sits atop the East Central South at 4-0, 5-1 overall. The Chargers thrashed Glencoe-Silver Lake 48-6 in their most recent game.
For Jackman, a big part of competing with the best team in the conference is attitude.
“You know, at halftime it’s a 10-point game, but it just looked like our kids were worn out and tired and defeated,” Jackman said. “They had nothing to hang their heads about. For me, it’s just building the kids up, get them believing that they can play better and continue to work and get healthy.
“The schedule doesn’t get any easier,” he added. “We just have to keep practicing and trying to hold each other accountable, and believe in what we’re doing.”