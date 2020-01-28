The Litchfield girls hockey team’s season is winding to a close. The team sits at two games over .500 with two left to play. It has been an up-and-down season, but the team hopes to figure everything out in this final week of the regular season and make a deep run in the section playoffs.
One player hoping to get some run is Emmy Haataja. The sophomore has appeared sparingly throughout the season. Haataja’s only stat recorded this season is an assist in the first game of the season in a 7-0 rout of Prairie Centre. She is only a sophomore, so there is a lot more time for her to get out on the ice, but hopefully the team can do well in the last couple of games and sections where she can get some valuable run time.
We wanted to learn more about Haataja in this week’s Get to Know a Dragon athlete.
What are your post graduation plans?
Go to college for a 2-year degree
What is your favorite sports team?
Minnesota Gophers volleyball
What is your least favorite sports team?
The Boston Bruins
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Auston Mathews
What is your favorite movie?
”Elf”
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
I would want to be the best at volleyball.
What place do you wish you could visit?
Iceland because it is really pretty.
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a teacher.
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Chocolate moose tracks
What is your least favorite food?
Mushrooms
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
I would travel back to the ‘80s to see what kind of things they did.
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
I would buy a nice car and all new gear for sports.
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
A presentation on how to play volleyball.
What person do you look up to most?
I look up to my dad because he inspires me to get better at each sport I play.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My first year of hockey in seventh grade.