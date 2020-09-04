The Litchfield girls tennis season in underway with the team 4-0 and dominating the competition.
One of the steady players for them is senior Janessa Olson. Olson has been tabbed as the No. 4 singles player and was undefeated in her first three matches before losing a close decision Sept. 3.
The team will have a week off before its next match against Annandale, giving the Dragons ample time to rest a bit and come into the contest fresh.
So, we wanted to learn more about Olson in this week’s Get to Know a Dragon athlete.
What are your post graduation plans?
I’m still going to go to a four-year college, either UM-Duluth or (Minnesota State University) Moorhead for either a business major with finance or something with math. Or going to biology with chiropractic program after that.
What is your favorite sports team?
Gophers girls basketball team
What is your least favorite sports team?
Packers
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Lindsay Whalen
What is your favorite TV show?
“Grey’s Anatomy”
What is your favorite movie?
The Divergent series
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
A pro surfer
What place do you wish you could visit?
Bora Bora
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A brain surgeon
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas because it’s my birthday
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Strawberry
What is your least favorite food?
Sauerkraut
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
I would go to the roaring ‘20s because I think it would be cool to dress up in ball gowns and go to parties and stuff all the time.
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
A yacht so I can travel in the ocean and go to different islands.
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
Abraham Lincoln because he just seems like a cool dude. Kylie Jenner, just to see what her life is like and pick her brain. My grandpa because he died when I was super young and I want to know more about him.
What is your favorite type of music?
Rap or hip hop
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
How to play basketball
What person do you look up to most?
My mom and dad
What is your favorite sports memory?
Beating New London in basketball two years ago in sections