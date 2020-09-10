Thursdays are race day for cross country this year, and the Litchfield boys and girls have run three races so far. It's been a tougher go around for the girls team as they finished third in each of the first two meets of the season.
The girls team's lone varsity senior Vail Kaping finished 15th and 20th at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead Triangular and the Glencoe-Silver Lake Triangular. There are only four more races left in the season and without a true postseason, it's all about leaving it out on the course.
So we wanted to know more about Kaping in this week's Get to Know a Dragon Athlete.
What are your post-graduation plans?
I want to go to college and do something medical, not sure specifically yet, maybe nursing.
What is your favorite sports team?
Litchfield gymnastics
What is your least favorite sports team?
I don't have one, I like all the sports.
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
I like McKayla Maroney for a long time, and Aly Raisman.
What is your favorite TV show?
“Stranger Things"
What is your favorite movie?
I don't know, I like animated movies. I don't have a specific one.
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
Flexibility
What place do you wish you could visit?
The Bahamas
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A doctor
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Anything except chocolate.
What is your least favorite food?
Ravioli
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
Probably until after I die so I can see what everything looks like.
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
A house in another state.
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
Justin Bieber because I like him. My great-grandpa who passed away. I don't know the last one.
What is your favorite type of music?
Pop and pop country.
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
Probably something about fashion, hair, makeup, that kind of stuff.
What person do you look up to most?
My dad
Any hidden talents?
No, I don't think so.
What is your favorite sports memory?
I like doing all the team stuff outside of the actual sport. Like going out to eat with the team, that kind of stuff.