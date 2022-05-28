One might think that upholding a tradition of excellence might carry a certain amount of stress for high school athletes.
In the case of the Litchfield girls golf team, one would be wrong. In fact, the Dragons found the field of competition this spring calming, in many respects.
Litchfield entered this season having won conference championships in 10 of the past 13 years. Last year’s Dragons squad — which included many members of this year’s team — missed out on the Wright County Conference West title, seemingly adding a bit of pressure to get back to the program’s championship ways.
But instead of stressing over chasing a conference title, the four seniors who make up the core of this year’s team saw the golf course as a kind of soothing escape from academic stress.
“A lot is expected of us as seniors, and when you really care about your academics, you want to keep that up, especially as you’re finishing high school,” Brooke Sworski said. “So when a lot is expected of you, it is a ton of stress but, like, actually being out there and golfing, it kind of helps take out that stress, because you just get to focus on your game and yourself and just have a fun time.”
That mentality buoyed the Dragons through a challenging spring in which weather-forced postponements meant meets stacking up in the final few weeks of the season. Playing four, or even five meets in a week, became oddly relaxing, instead of stressful.
And relaxation meant success — on the golf course and in the classroom.
Litchfield won its 11th conference championship in 14 years, dominating the rest of the WCC West field with a final 69-stroke lead over its nearest challenger, runner-up. The Dragons officially claimed the title May 23 when they finished first at the WCC meet at Glencoe Country Club with an 18-hole score of 400, six strokes ahead of runner-up Annandale.
“It’s really cool to have continued that, to be able to say that we contributed to 11 out of 14 conference championships,” said Kaity Kusler, who earned medalist honors in the final conference meet with an 85.
“At the beginning of the year, we have our goals set to that, because we know the program has been able to do that many times in the past,” Claudia Toenjes said. “And so we hold ourselves to that standard.”
While the Dragons were going low on the golf course to rack up another conference championship, they were also “relaxing” their way to some pretty high scores in the classroom. All four of the seniors on the varsity — Kusler, Toenjes, Sworski and Cora Huhn — graduated with high honors during Litchfield High School’s commencement May 21.
Kusler plans to pursue a nursing degree at North Dakota State University in the fall. Toenjes will go to the University of Arizona in Tuscon, Arizona, to study biology, with the eventual goal of becoming an optometrist. Sworski will study biochemstry at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Huhn will pursue a degree in agriculture communications and marketing at North Dakota State University.
There’s been some discussion among conference athletic directors about changing the meet schedule, potentially switching from eight nine-hole meets to fewer 18-hole hole meets. It’s a nod to the importance of academics, meaning there would be fewer days when golfers would have to leave school early for a conference meet.
But as attuned to classroom success as they are, Litchfield’s seniors don’t like the idea.
“It’s a little more unfair,” Sworski said of the proposal for fewer meets. “People have bad days or bad rounds. Their main point about why it should go down to like two meets is because we miss too much school, but we’re saying we are making it work. You look just at our team, we all have 3.9 GPA or higher.”
And that was achieved under less-than-ideal circumstances.
“Spring sports in Minnesota, things tend to get pushed back, and for us that happened, probably the worst it’s ever been this year,” Sworski said. “So we’re gone from school all the time. And you’re trying to make that up, you’re trying to graduate. It’s chaotic.”
Amidst the chaos, however, there was a lot of teamwork – in the classroom, on the golf course, and in the team van on the way to meets.
“We all kind of leaned on each other,” Toenjes said. “We would do homework in the van, and like, right before a meet we’d be setting our stuff out, still typing on our phones trying to get assignments turned in, and we would help each other out as much as we can. We kind of, you know, join together in that and know that we just have to push through the next couple of weeks. They were crazy, but we all got through it.”
“It was a lot of multitasking,” Kusler said. “I would come home after a meet, and I’d have to study for finals. I just felt like there was a lot of, ‘I have to do this. And I have to do this.’ And it got really stressful.”
Kusler’s last day of high school included final exams in four classes — all having to be completed by 1:30 p.m., which was departure time for the golf team van to a conference meet.
“I felt like golf was always, like, more of the relaxation part of it,” Kusler said. “School was the stressful part, and then you got to golf and you got to calm down. I think other people are different. Like, maybe with baseball, that’s the stressor, is ‘Oh my gosh, I have to play well.’ But I feel for me at least, when we got to golf, that was my calm down time.”
The seniors credit their coach, Bill Huhner giving them a solid foundation for success on the golf course. But his lessons go far beyond the fairway and the green, they said.
“He’s really personal. It’s not just about like your score and how good you are in golf,” Huhn said. “He really cares about you as a person.”
“Half of it’s life lessons that we’re learning, not golf lessons,” Claudia Toenjes said. “The van rides, he’s always just teaching us something about life and I think that builds us, or has us build a relationship with him where we trust him and go to him for help. So that helps us in a golf round. He’ll walk with us for multiple holes in a row if we’re struggling, and he’ll just stand there and to talk you. Sometimes it’s not even anything where he’s correcting our swing. He’s just being, like, a comforter for us.”
They credit Huhner’s coaching style with bringing up numbers in the program, which this season included 41 girls.
“We have so many girls that are all at a variety of levels of learning,” Toenjes said.
“And that brought another challenge, like, how do you coach all these girls,” Swoski said. “And that’s shown another aspect of the respect I have for him — ho he’s still made practices and even meets fair, giving everyone a chance and giving them all opportunities and attention that he would give maybe just varsity players.”
They expressed hope that Huhner’s coaching and comfort — along with their own strong play — might lead them to success in the Section 3AA Tournament, which began Tuesday at Oakdale Golf Course. In a competitive field, the Dragons had their sights set on finishing in the top four in the tournament/s first day, which would allow them to advance to the second, championship day June 1.
“Every year that I’ve been on varsity, we’ve made it to the second day,” Kusler said. “We haven’t always been predicted to, or projected to make it (but) I think we can get to the second day.”