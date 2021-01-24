Two weeks into a new season that already was delayed by more a month, Litchfield girls basketball coach Ian Anderson says it feels a bit like starting all over again.
The Dragons opened their 2020-2021 schedule with a strong win over Dassel-Cokato on Jan. 16, but not long after, they learned they might not be playing for a while.
Litchfield’s game with Eden Valley-Watkins, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed when a COVID-19 issue was reported at EV-W. Anderson and Activities Director Justin Brown worked to find a replacement game, and twice thought they’d found one, only to have those hopes dashed.
So the Dragons spent the past week practicing, and anyone who’s spent time around a high school gym knows that practice (Allen Iverson jokes notwithstanding) isn’t exactly what motivates players.
“The beginning of every year, you have those two preseason weeks where it’s just practice,” Anderson said. “It kind of feels like we’re going back and doing that again.
“It’s hard to maintain the urgency and the focus in practice when there’s nothing in front of you to work toward in terms of a game,” he added. “But from now on, every week is two or three games a week — well, if nothing else happens — and I think everybody’s looking forward to that.”
There’s certainly reason for anticipation after Litchfield’s 54-25 in over Dassel-Cokato, in which the Dragons started slowly but came on strong to easily outdistance the Chargers.
“We’re pleased with how the first game went,” Anderson said. “I thought in the second half our defense stepped up tremendously and our ball movement was better. The second half was a better representation of how we can play versus the first half.”
Senior Sydney McCann took a more aggressive role offensively in the game, something Anderson and his coaching staff have been working with her on. Anderson said he also was pleased with the play of Maggie Boerema, a 6-foor-1 junior post, who made her first varsity start and scored six points and registered double figures in rebounds.
“That was really good for her to get out there and have a game like that,” Anderson said. “It was also a good game for our sophomores to get their feet wet a little bit.”
After a long week of practice, the Dragons will get back to live competition — and the deep end of the pool, if you will — this week.
Litchfield was scheduled to play a home game against Redwood Valley Tuesday, then travel to Glencoe-Silver Lake Friday. Both will offer stiff tests for the Dragons.
Redwood Valley is led by Haley Gorman, a 6-1 senior, who was an all-state honorable mention last season, when she averaged 18.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Glencoe-Silver Lake, meanwhile, split two Wright County Conference games with Litchfield last season, and Anderson expects the Panthers to be tough again.
“It will be good to be playing again,” Anderson said, adding that the season-open against D-C was “super exciting for everybody. The players, especially some of the tennis girls, they hadn’t competed since September or early October. So it was just good to be back out there.
“Against D-C, we had some fans there, to be in a real game situation, making adjustments, that was kind of fun,” he added. “It was kind of an ‘about-time’ moment.”