The last couple of games have been close for the Litchfield girls basketball team.
The Dragons' game against Rockford went all the way down to the wire, and they pushed top-ranked New London-Spicer to overtime before losing.
It was more of the same against Eden Valley-Watkins Monday at LHS gym. The Dragons trailed by 10 early in the second half but found a way to eventually tie the game and send it to overtime. Not just one overtime, but two.
Litchfield had plenty of chances in the overtimes to take control and win the game, but Eden Valley-Watkins always had an answer, eventually winning 61-57.
But if Litchfield had played like it did in the final minutes of the second half and overtimes, the game could have been the Dragons' from the beginning.
“We didn't really start playing until we realized we're down 8-to-10,” Lily Osterberg said. “If we would have played like that the whole game, it would have been ours.”
The other big factor early in the game was defensive rebounding. Almost every other offensive possession for Eden Valley-Watkins resulted in an offensive rebound for them. Litchfield coach Ian Anderson said that offensive rebounding was one of the big keys of their scouting report. The Dragons have their offensive rebounding more recently, but in this game, old habits returned.
“We've had troubles in the past with struggling to box out and finding a girl,” Greta Hansen said. “We're improving on it, but sometimes we still get caught in our old habits.”
The offense has improved during the last month, benefitting from balanced scoring. More girls are scoring and when the team is aggressive, that's when the offense begins to roll, Anderson said.
“We talked about staying in attack mode the whole game,” Anderson said. “Rather than the first half where we looked like we were just kind of passing it around and not looking to score. So I think when we're in attack mode and playing downhill, I think that really helps us offensively.”
The girls, however, find energy from a different source.
“When the whole gym is full of energy and you just go 'hey, we gotta go.'” Osterberg said. “We feed off of that, I mean, use our aggressiveness to get to the basket or shoot.”
With only six games left in the regular season, including five against Wright County Conference opponents, the Dragons have an opportunity to learn a lot about themselves. Can they put together a full 36 minutes and win?
“I think we need to a whole game together,” Anderson said. “The mental part and the effort part and then just get some positive momentum going into the playoffs.”
Eden Valley-Watkins 61, Litchfield 57 2OT (Feb. 3)
Eden Valley... 23 23 6 9 – 61
Litchfield...... 15 31 6 5 – 57
Individual Stats:
Points: Izzy Pennertz 14, Greta Hansen 10, Lily Osterberg 9, Neriah Lara 7, Sydney McCann 6, Janessa Olson 5, Morgan Kaping 4, Katelyn Cruze 2
Rebounds: McCann 11, Lara 7, Hansen 4, Osterberg 3, Cruze 2, Pennertz 2, Kaping 1, Olson 1
Assists: McCann 7, Lara 1, Osterberg 1, Kaping 1, Hansen 1
Steals: McCann 3, Lara 2, Osterberg 1, Olson 1, Kylie Michels 1
Blocks: none