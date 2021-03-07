Finding regular playing time for 10 players can be a real challenge for most basketball coaches.
Litchfield’s Ian Anderson has found a way to do it this season, but he admits it’s a struggle at times.
“We do think we have 10 girls that can play without losing much,” Anderson said of the Dragons’ deep roster. “We’ve had that conversation with the team. Playing 10 girls in a game is very difficult. Some nights, you might get 25 minutes (of playing time), some you might get only 10 or 11. It just depends on the situation and the opponent. I think they’ve begun to understand that.”
Litchfield’s 15-player roster includes five seniors, a junior, nine sophomores and a freshman. Each of them brings their own set of skills and argument for playing time.
“There are various reasons they all deserve to play,” Anderson said. “Those sophomores, they are very talented and they want to play. But the seniors and Maggie (Boerema, a junior) have been around a long time, and work extremely hard.”
While the push for playing time sometimes challenges a coach’s decision making, it can also be a blessing when the game schedule fills up as it did last week, with the Dragons playing three games in four nights.
Litchfield came out of the stretch with two wins, boosting its record to 6-6 in the Wright County West Conference and 8-6 overall. A three games in six nights stretch awaited the Dragons this week, beginning with a Monday contest at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and closing with back-to-back home games Friday against Annandale and Saturday against St. James.
Seedings for the Section 3AA North subsection were scheduled to take place Tuesday, after this edition of the Independent Review went to pres. But Anderson said if the Dragons could pull off a win against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, he thought they could make a good case for either the second or third seed. A No. 2 seed would guarantee Litchfield home playoff games up to the subsection finals.
“We would really like to get a game or two at home (in the playoffs),” Anderson said. “I think we can.”
The Dragons’ playoff mettle was tested Friday as they traveled to New London-Spicer to meet the undefeated and top-ranked Wildcats. While they lost 58-49, Anderson said the Dragons gave a good accounting of themselves.
“We caught fire right away … made four or five threes right out of the gate,” he said. “We cooled off a little before the half … and they started to pull away. But we put up a great fight and didn’t quite. I was pretty proud of the girls.”
Seniors Sydney McCann and Lily Osterberg led the way for Litchfield with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Sophomores Ryanna Steinhaus and Kylie Michels added eight and six points, respectively.
Another example of the balance up and down the Litchfield roster that points to success this season and those to follow.
“When you have 10 players that are at a similar level, that can make practice super competitive,” Anderson said. “We see that every day. That competition makes us a better team. We’ve got a lot a talent in our older group, and we will have five or six people coming back with a ton of experience already, which will be huge for the future.”