Litchfield girls basketball coach Ian Anderson feels pretty good about returning two starters from a team that finished last season 11-16 overall.
He feels even better about the depth with which the Dragons started this season.
“We think we can go 10 players deep right now without losing a ton,” Anderson said. “We have a lot of girls with experience. Our seniors, most of them, this is their third season or more on varsity.”
That experience starts with seniors Sydney McCann and Lily Osterberg, both regulars in the starting lineup last season, and the top two scorers for the Dragons.
McCann, a 5-foot-8 point guard, was Litchfield’s leading scorer last season, averaging 10.2 points per game over 22 games, including one game in which she scored 24 points. She also led the team in assists with 3.6 per game and rebounds (5.8 per game).
Anderson would like to see McCann become even more of a scorer this season.
“Sydney has been a point guard for a long time,” Anderson said. “We’ve kind of asked her to attempt to take more of a scoring role. She has the ability to take over games.
“But this senior class has had a lot of success on the way up, and one of the things they were taught coming up is to get everyone involved,” Anderson said. “(McCann) really does that. Sometimes, though, you need that one or two top players to kind of take control.”
Osterberg, a 5-7 guard, should play a significant role on offense, as well. She averaged 7.4 points and 3 rebounds per game last season.
“She could play point guard, too,” Anderson said of Osterberg. “She or Syd could bring the ball up. They play … it’s one in the same.”
Seniors Janessa Olson (5-6 guard), Kamri Driver (5-5 guard) and Sydney Jackman (5-7 guard) also saw varsity playing time last year and will be expected to play significant minutes this year.
Just two junior occupy varsity roster spots — Maggie Boerema (6-1 post) and Taylor Draeger (5-7 guard). Boerema is the Dragon’s tallest player and will be counted on to provide points and rebounds, as well as defensive presence.
Litchfield also will rely on 6-foot sophomore Izzy Pennertz to provide some punch in the post. Pennertz average 6 points and was second on the team with 3.8 rebounds per game last year.
Another sophomore, Greta Hansen (5-11) will play both guard and post after averaging 7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game last year.
Other sophomores who will contribute include Ryanna Steinhaus (5-6 guard), Kayla Kruger (5-5 guard), Kylie Michels (5-9 guard), Kaitlyn Palmer (5-3 guard) and Lesly Arteaga (5-7 post). Freshman Morgan Falling (5-7 guard) rounds out the varsity roster.
“We have a lot of sophomores who, this is their first time play varsity,” Anderson said. “Whether they can make the jump or not will be a determining factor in the success we have.
“I don’t know if I could accurately tell you right now” who will occupy the starting lineup on a regular basis, Anderson adde. “We’ll know more in a week or two.”
What Anderson does know is that the Dragons are anxious to get the season started. After the schedule was more back by more than a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, just getting on the court for practice was a welcome change, he said.
Even if the usual practice and game time apparel has changes slightly with the addition of mandated face masks – a pandemic preventative precaution.
“I would say it’s a big relief,” Anderson said of the season’s mid-January start. “I think the coaches and the players were just wondering if it was ever going to happen. We’re glad to be there and be able to play right now.
Some of the girls were a little concerned (about face masks), as were we as a coaching staff,” he added. “I think we’re getting used to it.”
What they also will have to get used to quickly is a challenging schedule, which “just like every other year,” Anderson said, will include two meetings with perennial conference favorite New London-Spicer. Also on the Wright County Conference schedule are Annandale and Watertown-Mayer, which features University of Minnesota recruit Maggie Czinano, who average 20.5 points per game last year.
“It could be a cluster at the top of the conference,” Anderson said. “We talked about this as a team and as coaches, and a realistic goal for us would be a top-three finish in the conference.
“We would love a top-three seed and to get at least one home game in the playoffs,” he continued. “Basically, the long-term goal is to get to New London-Spicer again.”