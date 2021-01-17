Litchfield Township, MN (55355)

Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.