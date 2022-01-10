Stifling defense paved the way for the Litchfield girls basketball team’s sixth win in eight games.
The Dragons started the game on a 12-0 run and didn’t slow down much the entire game as the posted a 69-26 win over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Friday at the LHS gym.
In allowing the fewest points in a game all season, Litchfield improved to 8-5 overall. It the fourth consecutive win for the Dragons, who started the season 2-3.
Included in their recent run are a pair of wins at the Crusader Basketball Classic at St. Cloud Cathedral during the holiday break. The Dragons beat Cathedral (62-48) and Melrose (46-34) to claim the tournament championship.
Defense has played big part in Litchfield’s success, with the Dragons holding the opposition to fewer than 40 points in four of their eight wins.
Junior guard/forward Greta Hansen led Litchfield against HLWW, scoring a game-high 19 points. Izzy Pennertz had 13, and Kylie Michels added 12 for the Dragons.
Litchfield, tied atop the Wright County Conference West standings with a 2-0 record, was scheduled to meet Annandale (1-1 WCC, 5-7 overall) Tuesday at home, and then travel to Dassel-Cokato (0-2 WCC, 3-7 overall) Friday.