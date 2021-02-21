Litchfield Township, MN (55355)

Today

Light snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some rain may mix in. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.