New London-Spicer limited Litchfield to just two second-half baskets as it ended the Dragons’ season Tuesday in the Section 3AA-North semifinal game at Willmar High School.
New London-Spicer, 24-3 and No. 2 seed in the subsection, advances to the subsection final to play No. 1 seed Montevideo at 7 p.m. Friday at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Tuesday’s matchup was the third meeting between Litchfield and New London-Spicer, with each team winning once during the regular season. The Dragons took the first contest, but lost the final two.
But Litchfield, which finished 19-9 on the season, gave New London-Spicer all it had in the first half.
Junior guard Ryanna Steinhaus, who hit three 3-pointers in the first half, connected on one with just less than five minutes to go in the first half to tie the game at 16-16.
But New London-Spicer took control from there, scoring the next seven points to go into halftime with a 23-16 lead.
The Wildcats opened the second half on a 17-5 run that pretty much put the game out of reach for Litchfield with less than 10 minutes to play.
Steinhaus finished with a team-high 13 points for Litchfield, while Greta Hansen had seven and Izzy Pennertz six.
Avery Rich led New London-Spicer with 25 points.