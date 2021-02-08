Assembling a team can be a bit like putting together a puzzle.
You have to figure out where all the pieces fit.
Litchfield coach Ian Anderson believes he and his team are in that process right now, getting closer to a completed puzzle after splitting a pair of close games last week.
“I think the girls are figuring out what their roles are going to be,” Anderson said. “We’re starting to see that.”
The Dragons even their record at 2-2 overall Friday with a 61-55 win over Rockford on the road. It was good bounce-back game after Litchfield lost on its home court to Watertown-Mayer 70-52 on Feb. 2.
And while the 18-point loss to Watertown-Mayer wasn’t a desired outcome, Anderson said he still saw reasons for optimism. While the final score seemed lopsided, the teams were tied 40-40 with nine minutes to play.
“We fought, fought, fought, and then they pulled away at the end,” Anderson said. “We just kind of fell flat.
“We talked about playing a full 36 minutes and finishing the game,” he added. “I think the girls know the amount of talent we have. We need to get over that mental block that, ‘Hey, we can compete with, and beat, these really good teams.”
That attitude carried the Dragons into the Rockford game, where they took an early lead and held it throughout. They benefitted from a late double-technical foul on a Rockford player that put Litchfield at the line for six consecutive free throws and awarded the Dragons possession, as well.
Seniors Lily Osterberg and Sydney McCann were again Litchfield’s top offensive threats, with Osterberg getting a game-high 18 points and McCann adding 13.
Anderson said he expects that production from Osterberg and McCann, but knows others will have to answer the challenge.
“We’re getting 30 (points) a night from Syd and Lily, which is great, and then we need to keep that offensive balance elsewhere,” he said.
Senior Janessa Olson and sophomore Kylie Michels were the extra offense against Rockford, scoring nine points each. Meanwhile, junior post Maggie Boerema didn’t score a point, but she contributed in a big way, Anderson said, with 12 rebounds.