Morgan Falling basketball

Litchfield sophomore guard Morgan Falling passes to Ryanna Steinhaus during the Dragons’ game against Glencoe-Silver Lake Feb. 10.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

Litchfield earned at least one home game for the Section 3AA girls basketball tournament.

The Dragons, seeded third in the north subsection, will play host to sixth-seeded Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta at 7 p.m. Saturday at Litchfield High School.

Montevideo received the No. 1 seed in the subsection, while New London-Spicer was second and West Central Area was fourth.

The subsection opener will be a rematch of a game earlier this season, in which Litchfield topped Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 52-45 at LHS. That win was part of a 10-game streak, which saw the Dragons rise to the top of the Wright County West Conference standings.

Three days after beating Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Litchfield traveled to perennial WCW favorite New London-Spicer. Not only was it a big rivalry game, but it was a game in which NL-S coach Mike Dreier was seeking his 1,000th career win.

The Dragons shocked a lot of people, including a metro media contingent who expected to document Dreier’s historic win, by winning 37-25 in their best defensive effort to that point of the season.

Litchfield went on to win five more games in a row to lift its record to 11-1 in the conference and 18-6 overall

Unfortunately, the last win in that streak — an impressive 20-point rout of Glencoe-Silver Lake Feb. 10 — also marked a change of fortune for the Dragons as starting guard Kylie Michels suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Since then, Litchfield has dropped two straight, including a 50-29 loss to New London-Spicer Friday at Litchfield High School. That loss likely cost the Dragons the No. 2 seed for the section tournament — which went to New London-Spicer, 11-2 in the WCW and 21-3 overall.

Litchfield still had a shot at a share of the Wright County West Conference title, as New London-Spicer traveled to Annandale for its final regular-season game Tuesday after this edition of the Independent Review went to press. If Annandale upset NL-S, it would leave NL-S and Litchfield with 11-3 conference marks.

Meanwhile, the Dragons have a week to prepare for the section tournament. If they can get by Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, it could set up another rematch with New London-Spicer, which opens the section tournament against seventh-seeded Paynesville Saturday.

Tags