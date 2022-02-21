Litchfield earned at least one home game for the Section 3AA girls basketball tournament.
The Dragons, seeded third in the north subsection, will play host to sixth-seeded Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta at 7 p.m. Saturday at Litchfield High School.
Montevideo received the No. 1 seed in the subsection, while New London-Spicer was second and West Central Area was fourth.
The subsection opener will be a rematch of a game earlier this season, in which Litchfield topped Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 52-45 at LHS. That win was part of a 10-game streak, which saw the Dragons rise to the top of the Wright County West Conference standings.
Three days after beating Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Litchfield traveled to perennial WCW favorite New London-Spicer. Not only was it a big rivalry game, but it was a game in which NL-S coach Mike Dreier was seeking his 1,000th career win.
The Dragons shocked a lot of people, including a metro media contingent who expected to document Dreier’s historic win, by winning 37-25 in their best defensive effort to that point of the season.
Litchfield went on to win five more games in a row to lift its record to 11-1 in the conference and 18-6 overall
Unfortunately, the last win in that streak — an impressive 20-point rout of Glencoe-Silver Lake Feb. 10 — also marked a change of fortune for the Dragons as starting guard Kylie Michels suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Since then, Litchfield has dropped two straight, including a 50-29 loss to New London-Spicer Friday at Litchfield High School. That loss likely cost the Dragons the No. 2 seed for the section tournament — which went to New London-Spicer, 11-2 in the WCW and 21-3 overall.
Litchfield still had a shot at a share of the Wright County West Conference title, as New London-Spicer traveled to Annandale for its final regular-season game Tuesday after this edition of the Independent Review went to press. If Annandale upset NL-S, it would leave NL-S and Litchfield with 11-3 conference marks.
Meanwhile, the Dragons have a week to prepare for the section tournament. If they can get by Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, it could set up another rematch with New London-Spicer, which opens the section tournament against seventh-seeded Paynesville Saturday.