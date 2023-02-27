Litchfield opened the Section 3AA tournament with a big win over Paynesville Saturday at LHS gym.
The Dragons, seeded fourth in Section 3AA, rolled over fifth-seeded Paynesville 48-35 in the quarterfinals.
Senior forward Greta Hansen led the Dragons with a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds, while senior point guard Ryanna Steinhaus had 11 points and five assists.
The Dragons’ suffocating defense played a big role as Litchfield, 13-12 overall, built a 19-point halftime lead. Steinhause had six steals, while Kylie Michels picked up four. Paynesville, 11-13, attempted to cut into the margin in the second half, but it stayed in double figures the rest of the way.
Michels finished with six points and eight rebounds. Guard Morgan Falling and center Izzy Pennertz had seven points each to round out the scoring for Litchfield.
Saturday’s win put the Dragons into the semifinals where they were to play old nemesis New London-Spicer, the section’s No. 1 seed, at Willmar High School.
New London-Spicer, 24-1 overall, opened postseason play with a 68-35 win over ACGC Saturday. The Wildcats and Dragons met once previously this season, with NL-S taking a 49-37 win in the LHS gym. A second scheduled meeting on Feb. 21 was cancelled due to the impending snowstorm that went through the area last week.
The Section 3AA championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.