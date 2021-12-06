Two nights after losing its season-opener on its home court, Litchfield rebounded with a 60-39 road win over Paynesville Thursday.
Junior guard/forward Greta Hansen led the way for the Dragons, pouring in a game-high 21 points. Fellow juniors Ryanna Steinhaus and Kylie Michels added 14 and 10 points, respectively, for Litchfield.
The Dragons got off to a fast start, building a 35-19 lead by halftime.
It was a big reversal of fortunes from the Dragons’ opening game of the season, in which they fell to Hutchinson 59-41.
Litchfield was scheduled to play a home game against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Monday, then travel to Glenwood Tuesday for a game against Minnewaska Area. Both games occurred after this edition of the Independent Review went to press.