The schedule maker did not take it easy on the Litchfield girls basketball team.
After falling to two of the Wright County West Conference’s top teams last week, the Dragons entered a stretch of four games in seven days this week — including one against the WCW’s No. 1 team, New London-Spicer.
“It’s a tough stretch, for sure, with so many games,” Litchfield coach Ian Anderson said. “But the longer you get into the season, the girls enjoy the games much more than the practices anyway.”
The busy schedule will be as important to the Dragons’ postseason aspirations as it is challenging. They have just six games remaining in the regular season, and at 6-5 overall, they could use some wins before the section seeding meeting.
Anderson believes that if his squad can win four or five of its final six games, it could put Litchfield in position to grab one of the top seeds in Section 3AA. But any missteps could put the Dragons in a difficult playoff spot.
“If we win four or five, we should get a 2 or 3 seed for sure,” Anderson said. “But if we win one or two, we could drop all the way to 4 or 5, maybe even six. That should not happen. If you look at strength of schedule, ours is pretty good. But you never know.”
Winning should solve the “never know” part.
And even though they didn’t find a way to win against either Glencoe-Silver Lake (a 57-47 loss) or Watertown-Mayer (72-61 loss), the Dragons could take away some good from both games, Anderson said.
“I think we showed we can compete with those top two teams, because both games, we were in it until late in the game,” he said.
Senior Sydney McCann led the Dragons with 15 points, including tallying the 1,000th point of her high school career, against Glencoe-Silver Lake.
The game was tied with 3:50 to play, but from there, the Dragons’ shots didn’t fall, Anderson said, and “(Miah) Monahan just turned it up another level.”
Monahan finished with a game-high 23 points against the Dragons, leading G-SL’s surge that put the game away.
In a similar vein, Litchfield was down two points at halftime against Watertown-Mayer and the teams were tied a couple of times early in the second half before Watertown-Mayer slowly pulled away.
The Dragons’ defensive game plan of not letting Watertown-Mayer guard Maggie Czinano, a University of Minnesota recruit, take over the game worked to a point, Anderson said, though Czinano still got 25 points. Unfortunately, a few of the Royals’ role players, including Czinano’s freshman sister Mallory Czinano, who scored 10 points, hurt them.
“I gotta give them credit,” Anderson said. “We did a decent job of taking away Czinano, but her little sister got some points … they had some role players who hit some big shots. It’s one thing to take away the stars, but when those role players are doing that, that’s tough to defend.”
Meanwhile, Watertown-Mayer took away the Dragons’ leading scorers – holding Lily Osterberg to eight and Sydney McCann to five points. Litchfield had its own big contributor, however, as Kylie Michels scored a season-high 18 points.
“I was super impressed with Kylie,” Anderson said. “She was getting a lot of rhythm 3s. It was a good breakout game for Kylie. You could tell she was feeling confident.”
That confidence will be important as the Dragons embark on their four games-in-seven-days test. They were scheduled to play home games Tuesday against Rockford, and Thursday against Southwest Christian, then hit the road to meet New London-Spicer on Friday, wrapping up with a Monday game at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.
“With two practices for our next four games, we’re going to really have to prioritize what we are going to work on and talk about at practice,” Anderson said. “I’m already thinking about Wednesday’s practice … do we review Rockford, talk about Southwest Christian who we play the next day, or just focus on New London(-Spicer)? We could spend all of Wednesday practice in the classroom doing film stuff if we wanted to.”