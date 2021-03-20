Two impressive defensive performances in a row have earned the Litchfield girls basketball team a spot in the Section 3AA semifinals.
After disposing of seventh-seeded Benson 48-18 Tuesday, the Dragons continued their roll with a dominant 67-43 win over sixth-seeded Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Friday at Litchfield High School.
Litchfield, 13-6 overall and seeded second in the 3AA North Subsection, will meet undefeated and No. 1-ranked New London-Spicer, in the section semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday at New London-Spicer High School. It will be the third meeting between the two teams this season with New London-Spicer winning the first two encounter, though Litchfield closed the point gap in the from 63-40 in the first meeting to 58-49 in the second.
“We talked to the girls (and told them), ‘Enjoy it tonight,’ but we’re practicing tomorrow,” Litchfield coach Ian Anderson said after Friday’s win over MACA. “So we’re going to practice, watch some film tomorrow and prepare the best we can for New London. “Obviously, we gave them a good fight last time. We’ve got to tweak a couple things and hope we can give them a run.
“We think we’re well-prepared,” he added. “We know them probably better than anybody … just because of our conference and how close we are geographically, so we think we can give them a good run. That’s the goal.”
The clash with their toughest opponent would seem to be coming at just the right time for the Dragons, who have won five in a row and seven of their last eight – their best run of the season. Their only loss during that stretch, which began March 2, was that 58-49 loss to NL-S on March 5.
Litchfield set the tone early against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, closing the first half with a 34-21 lead. The Dragons’ defense was particular effective in the first half, the result of a good scouting report and good follow through by the players, Anderson said.
“They don’t have a very good record, but we knew they were going to be better than that after watching them play,” Anderson said of the 6-14 Tigers. “But we had a good scouting report. Zack (Piepenberg), our assistant, watched a lot of film and we had a really detailed report.
“So, I think defensively we were able to take away a lot of the things they like to do,” Anderson added. “They made a bunch of threes against Eden Valley(-Watkins, in a section quarterfinal win), so we wanted to take away those shooters and make them beat us with something else, because they aren’t as comfortable when they have to drive into the traffic. So that was one of the big things we talked about.”
And while the defense was shutting down MACA, the offense was firing on all cylinders. Senior guard Lily Osterberg led the Dragons with 16 points, while sophomore post Izzy Pennertz dropped in 11. Nine players scored for Litchfield.
Both Osterberg and senior guard Sydney McCann, who finished with nine points, drove to the basket regularly.
“We talked a lot about getting inside-out looks, because our percentage shooting when you either get a post touch or a drive and a kick-out is way higher,” Anderson said. “And I thought we did a really good job of getting it. We threw it into Maggie (Boerema) and Izzy effectively. Lily and Syd were able to drive inside and get into the gaps and we got a ton of really good rhythm shots there.”