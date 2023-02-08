Litchfield jumped to a 21-2 lead and cruised to a 48-33 win over Annandale in a Wright County West game Tuesday at LHS gym.
The win evened the Dragons’ record at 10-10 on the season and avenged a 22-point loss to Annandale in mid-January. Annandale fell to 10-8.
Senior forward Greta Hansen led the way for Litchfield with 14 points and 11 rebounds. She was the only player to hit double figures in the Dragons’ balanced attack, as Izzy Pennertz scored nine, Kylie Michels and Morgan Falling each had eight, and Ryanna Steinhaus scored seven. Shelby Dengerud had Litchfield’s only bench points with two.
Winner of three of its past four games, Litchfield plays two more Wright County West games this week, traveling to Dassel-Cokato Thursday, then taking on Rockford Friday at home. The Dragons beat D-C by 19 on Jan. 17, and beat Rockford 44-28 a week ago.
At 5-4, the Dragons sit in fourth-place in the conference, behind New London-Spicer (10-0), Glencoe-Silver Lake (8-1) and Watertown-Mayer (7-3), all of whom are on the schedule in coming weeks.
Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.