Litchfield jumped to a 21-2 lead and cruised to a 48-33 win over Annandale in a Wright County West game Tuesday at LHS gym.

The win evened the Dragons’ record at 10-10 on the season and avenged a 22-point loss to Annandale in mid-January. Annandale fell to 10-8.

Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.

