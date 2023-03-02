Eric Hulterstrum knew the end was coming, and he figured it would be difficult.
The Litchfield girls basketball coach wasn’t wrong.
As he stood in the hallway outside the Dragons lockerroom Tuesday night, fielding questions about Litchfield’s 56-40 loss to New London-Spicer in the Section 3AA-North semifinals, the second-year coach fought back tears.
His first coaching position after coming to Litchfield four years ago was as junior varsity coach for a team that included the four seniors who populated the Dragons’ starting lineup in the Section 3AA semifinal game — Ryanna Steinhaus, Kylie Michels, Greta Hansen and Izzy Pennertz — and for whom Tuesday’s loss meant the end of their high school basketball careers.
“Just knowing that the end was coming … it’s hard thing to try to think about, that these girls leave, you know?” said Hulterstrum, who became varsity coach last season. “I started with them, and I’ve had them all for years now. It’s like, where are those people (to replace them) going to be?
“And even on a deeper level, with my family, with my daughter, how much she enjoys being around them and the rest of the girls on the team, it means a lot,” he added.
The four seniors have been the heart of the Litchfield team for both Hulterstrum’s seasons as head coach. He hoped they could lead the Dragons to an upset of New London-Spicer.
But the subsection’s top-seeded team gave them no opportunity, taking control from the outset. The Wildcats forced numerous Litchfield turnovers as they ran out to an 13-0 start, then pushed their advantage to 18 points by halftime.
Senior guard Avery Rich led the way in the opening minutes, scoring eight of the Wildcats’ 13 points.
Litchfield’s slow start was due primarily to New London-Spicer’s defense — a defense that had a different look than expected.
“I don’t know necessarily if it was nerves,” Hulterstrum said of the start. “We scout New London, and we have a lot of information on them, and the amount of things that they do. You know, credit to them, they switched up a few different things on us right away.
“You know, the start, they were throwing things at us, and I think it was a little bit of shell shock to see something different out of them,” he added.
Renowned for its 2-3 zone defense, the Mike Dreier-coached team alternated between man-to-man, and 2-3 and 1-3-1 zone defenses, as well as a different slate of full-court presses that befuddled the Dragons, Hulterstrum explained.
But Litchfield refused to go away. Given the halftime break to regroup, the Dragons seemed to find a new energy as they opened the second half with a 7-0 run, with junior Morgan Falling getting five.
“Once we could collect ourselves, I think we won the second half, so I’m going to stay positive about that. I’ll take one-half win on that,” Hulterstrum said. “Obviously, if we take away that slow start, it’s an even harder, tooth-and-nail battle throughout the game.”
Litchfield had the deficit to 11 with the chance to get it to single figures on a couple consecutive trips down the court, but the Dragons couldn’t capitalize. New London-Spicer pushed its lead back to 20 points with 11 minutes to play.
With about five minutes to go, Steinhaus fouled out, greatly limiting the Dragons’ attack. A few minutes later, Hansen fouled out, too.
“We came out hot in the second half, which is what we needed, and then you know, they were able to bounce back after our metaphorical punch that we threw,” Hulterstrum said of New London-Spicer. “They’ve got a lot of firepower. They’re a phenomenal team. I mean, they’re 26-1 for a reason. It takes a pretty good team and some luck to be able to beat that one.”
Hansen led the Dragons in scoring with 12 points, and Kylie Michels had nine. Morgan, the only underclassman in the starting lineup, had eight points, six rebounds and four assists.