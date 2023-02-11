Izzy Pennertz’s three-point play with 9.1 seconds to play gave Litchfield a 44-43 win over Rockford in a Wright County Conference-West game Friday at Litchfield High School gym.
Pennertz was fouled while hitting the layup to tie the game, then converted her free throw to give the Dragons their first lead of the game.
Rockford advanced the ball to mid-court before calling a timeout with 5.4 seconds left to set up a final play, which wound up being a long shot from beyond the three-point arc that fell well short of the basket.
Litchfield, which beat Rockford by 16 points on Jan. 31, trailed by as much as 10 points in the first half before closing the gap to five by halftime. Rockford built the lead back to 10 in the second half, but the Dragons again slowly chipped away, closing the gap to three with possession a few times in the final minutes.
Litchfield had the ball back with about 23 seconds to go trailing by two. On an inbounds play from the baseline, Ryanna Steinhaus passed to Adallia Bruning, who missed a three-pointer from the corner, which touched off a wild sequence in which all four of the other Dragons on the floor touched the ball as it bounced around, ending with Pennertz hitting her game-tying layup while being fouled.
Steinhaus, who had a career-high 21 points in a win over Dassel-Cokato one night earlier, hit a trio of three-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points Friday. Pennertz finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Kylie Michels added eight points and six rebounds, while Greta Hansen added four points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Litchfield improved to 12-10 overall as it picked up its third consecutive win and fifth win in six games. The Dragons are 7-4 and in fourth place in the Wright County West, with games ahead against all three of the teams ahead of them in the standings, starting with a Tuesday game at home against Glencoe-Silver Lake (8-2 WCW, 17-5 overall).
The Dragons close their season with a flurry, playing three road games in five days, beginning Friday, Feb. 17, at Watertown-Mayer, then Monday, Feb. 20, at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, and closing Tuesday, Feb. 21, at New London-Spicer.
Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.