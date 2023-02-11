Izzy Pennertz’s three-point play with 9.1 seconds to play gave Litchfield a 44-43 win over Rockford in a Wright County Conference-West game Friday at Litchfield High School gym.

Pennertz was fouled while hitting the layup to tie the game, then converted her free throw to give the Dragons their first lead of the game.

Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.

