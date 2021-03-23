The third time was no charm for the Litchfield girls basketball team.
Looking for an upset against the top-seeded team in Section 3AA, the Dragons found themselves with little room to breath as they fell to New London-Spicer 70-45 in the section semifinal tournament game Monday at New London-Spicer High School.
NL-S, 20-0 and the No. 1-ranked team in the state in Class AA, took charge from the opening tip. The Wildcats built a 38-18 lead by halftime and were never seriously threatened by Litchfield.
The Dragons, who finished the season 13-7 overall, entered the game having won seven of their last eight — their only loss in the streak coming to New London-Spicer on March 5. They had met New London-Spicer twice during the regular season, losing the first meeting by 23 points but closing the difference to nine points (58-49) in that early-March meeting.
There would be no closer-still result Monday.
Emma Hanson scored a game-high 21 points, and Mackenzie Rich added 17 to lead New London-Spicer.
Litchfield got 13 points from senior guard Janessa Olson No one else reached double figures.
New London-Spicer advances to the Section 3AA championship game where it will meet second-seeded Redwood Valley Thursday in Montevideo with a state tournament berth on the line.
The Dragons reached the section semifinal game with a pair of standout defensive performances. After disposing of seventh-seeded Benson 48-18 March 16, the Dragons continued their roll with a dominant 67-43 win over sixth-seeded Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Friday at Litchfield High School.
Following that win, Litchfield coach Ian Anderson knew what lay ahead.
“We talked to the girls (and told them), ‘Enjoy it tonight,’ but we’re practicing tomorrow,” Litchfield coach Ian Anderson said after Friday’s win over MACA. “So we’re going to practice, watch some film tomorrow and prepare the best we can for New London. “Obviously, we gave them a good fight last time. We’ve got to tweak a couple things and hope we can give them a run."