Kylie Michels on defense

Litchfield senior Kylie Michels squares up on defense against Eden Valley-Watkins’ Katie Ruhland during Litchfield’s 36-18 win Saturday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

Litchfield had not played a game in two weeks when it took the floor against Eden Valley-Watkins Saturday afternoon.

It had been a lot longer than that since Kylie Michels played in a high school basketball game. But both Michels and her teammates shook off the rust during a dominating 36-18 non-conference win.

