Litchfield had not played a game in two weeks when it took the floor against Eden Valley-Watkins Saturday afternoon.
It had been a lot longer than that since Kylie Michels played in a high school basketball game. But both Michels and her teammates shook off the rust during a dominating 36-18 non-conference win.
Michels was playing in her first game — first competitive activity of any type — since injuring her knee during a game in February last season. During a game against Glencoe-Silver lake, Michels suffered a full tear of her ACL, partial MCL tear, slight meniscus tear and a hairline fracture of her femur. The injury required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation, which caused her to miss the remainder of the last basketball season, as well as the spring golf season, and tennis this past fall.
“She put in a ton of work, obviously,” Litchfield coach Eric Hulterstrum. “She was very emotional before the game.”
And after the game, as she shared tearful hugs with family members who filled a portion of the bleachers at the LHS gym.
“It was a long process,” Michels said. “Just being able to be, just, competitive again always feels good. And just being with my teammates. I was in the ‘manager’ position for a long time, so instead of just viewing it, I got to be in it.”
Michels was supposed to make her return to the court Dec. 13 when the Dragons were scheduled to play at Morris Area, but the game was postponed due to last week’s winter storm. Then Litchfield’s scheduled meeting Thursday with Eden Valley-Watkins was postponed due snow, as well.
After practicing for about a month without playing in a game, Michels admitted the schedule changes, combined with being eager to play again, created a fair amount of anxiety — and a sort of gallows humor, too, according to her coach.
“She got her clearance (to play) against Morris and that one got cancelled. Then this one (EV-W) got pushed back. So, she told me, ‘This is the universe telling me that I shouldn’t play anymore,’” Hulterstrum said with a smile. “I said, ‘No, this is the universe telling you, you earned this rest so that you can get ready.”
She was ready, if a bit nervous.
“Before the game, I told my mom, ‘I have jitters,’” Michels said. “And, you know, once I stepped on the court, it kind of all went away.”
Litchfield, 2-2 overall, played stifling defense, including limiting Eden Valley-Watkins to six first-half points, which helped it slowly pull away in the second half, despite its own offensive struggles. Senior point guard Ryanna Steinhaus was the Dragons’ leading scorer with 14 points, the only player to reach double figures in the game.
“Defensively, that’s kind of something that we’ve relied on in the past,” Hulterstrum said. “So, to see them score six at halftime, and then only (12) in the second half is pretty outstanding.
“We haven’t played in 14 days. You can kind of tell, it’s not shooting like we do in practice,” he added. “So to get back in game mode is always good.”
Michels concurred with that. She got her first basket of the game in the second half and finished with five points.
“It took a while, I had to get into it,” she said of her thoughts when that first shot fell. “You know, I was reminiscing on old times, just being able to shoot with my team and hear the swish. It felt really good.”
Getting Michels back in the lineup gives the Dragons more options offensively and defensively as they look ahead to a busy couple of weeks. They were to play two games this week, then three at the St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament Dec. 27-29 during the holiday break before entering the rugged Wright County West schedule in January.
“Adding Kylie, obviously, gives us another ball handler and the opportunity to shoot from the outside and just that leadership she brings to the court,” Hulterstrum said. “I’m super happy for her. I’ve been really proud with how she’s been able to handle all those things and kind of be able to work through that.”